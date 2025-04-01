"We've got two number ones now," declared Danny Röhl after Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

The statement came after his surprising decision to drop Brighton loanee James Beadle in favour of Pierce Charles - a move that raised eyebrows but makes perfect sense with Wednesday's Championship points target now achieved.

Beadle has been exceptional since joining Wednesday, with his reliable shot-stopping and distribution playing a crucial role in the Owls' survival campaign in the 23/24 season, and the push towards the upper reaches of the table in 24/25.

Few expected him to lose his place given his impressive form, but with safety secured, Röhl can now begin to look beyond immediate results.

Danny Röhl's goalkeeping gambit: securing Pierce Charles' future amid Premier League interest

Pierce Charles, a highly-rated Northern Ireland international, represents the future at Hillsborough. He recently claimed the national team's number one shirt, edging out former Owls loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the process.

The 19-year-old joined from Manchester City's academy in 2020, becoming part of a Wednesday youth setup that has developed a reputation for producing goalkeeping talent.

Academy graduates Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith both preceded Charles in making the journey from Wednesday's youth ranks to the first team, before departing for Rotherham United and Derby County respectively.

The pair are, however, only among a rare set of players to have passed through the Owls' academy into the first team. The set-up at Hillsborough has long come under scrutiny for failing to develop first-team talents.

Academy products in Sheffield Wednesday’s 24/25 squad (source) Player Age League appearances Position Liam Palmer 33 297 Right back Pierce Charles 19 1 Goalkeeper

With Beadle set to return to Brighton at the season's end, Wednesday must focus on nurturing their own talent.

Providing Charles with valuable Championship experience now serves two critical purposes - accelerating his development and demonstrating the club's commitment to him amid reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Röhl explained his thinking to BBC Radio Sheffield: "We have two young, good goalkeepers. James Beadle deserves a lot of credit since he arrived last year in the relegation fight.

"On the other side, Pierce has worked very hard. He's now the number one for his national team and has improved a lot- he deserved it as well."

With the Championship target achieved, Röhl is now building Sheffield Wednesday's foundation for 2025/26