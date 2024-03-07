Highlights Hansi Flick was impressed by Sheffield Wednesday's players and fans.

He was in attendance for their midweek game against Plymouth Argyle.

Despite recent positive results, the Owls need to continue putting points on the board to secure survival in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl has revealed that former Germany boss Hansi Flick was impressed by the Owls' players and supporters, speaking to the club's media team.

Following Xisco Munoz's unsuccessful reign, which saw him go winless in his 10 league games in charge, it looked as though it was going to be a major uphill battle for the club in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

But since Rohl has taken charge, results have been largely positive and this has given Wednesday's players and supporters real belief that they can stay up.

Whether they actually do remains to be seen, because others around them, including Queens Park Rangers, have picked up some positive results recently.

But the Owls' supporters are certainly enjoying life under Rohl and their midweek victory against fellow relegation candidates Plymouth Argyle was a further boost for them in their quest to secure survival.

As it stands, the South Yorkshire side are only inside the bottom three on goal difference, putting them in a much better situation than they were in during the early stages of the campaign.

Championship Table (21st-24th) (As of March 7th) P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 36 -16 38 22 Stoke City 36 -16 38 23 Sheffield Wednesday 36 -23 38 24 Rotherham United 36 -42 19

But unless they can build on that, Wednesday face heading back down to League One, less than a year after they managed to get themselves back to the second tier at the second time of asking.

After working hard in the play-offs to gain their place in the second tier, they will be desperate not to head back down so quickly. The next couple of months will be crucial for them.

Hansi Flick's verdict on Sheffield Wednesday's players and supporters

Flick worked alongside Rohl when the former was Germany boss and that has allowed them to strike up an alliance.

The former Bayern Munich boss was in attendance for the midweek game against Plymouth and had plenty of good things to say about the Owls.

Speaking to the media, Rohl said: "Hansi Flick was impressed by the supporters and the togetherness we showed in the game.

"This is really special, the link between the fans and the team.

"He said our team is well-organised and it was very nice to have him in the stands."

Danny Rohl can be proud of the job he has done

Flick is right - and both the supporters and players have played their part.

Dejphon Chansiri has been heavily criticised by supporters and rightly so, but they have given their full backing to Rohl and the team.

The players, meanwhile, have been able to respond to a negative start to the campaign and claw their way back into contention for survival. That is an excellent achievement.

But Rohl needs to take a lot of credit too - because he has picked the players off the floor and managed to get points on the board.

Performances have been good, but results have been needed more and that's what has been able to produce.