Danny Rohl has said that Sheffield Wednesday will find a solution to their current transfer embargo.

The past week hasn't gone as anyone at Hillsborough would have hoped. Before being on the end of an embarrassing 6-2 defeat at home against Watford, who'd won one away game all season prior to Saturday, the Owls were handed a transfer embargo due to a late payment made to HMRC.

"Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a current EFL embargo which we are seeking to resolve at the earliest possible opportunity," said a club spokesperson, via The Star.

They are under no threat of sanctions, as per The Star, as all the players and staff have been paid on time, and it's not the worst time to be under an embargo of this nature, as the transfer window isn't open yet. Free agents are available to be signed, but Wednesday boss Danny Rohl said last week that he wasn't exploring any such options.

"This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow. We expect this situation to be finalised imminently, at which point the embargo will be lifted," added the spokesperson.

Danny Rohl on Sheffield Wednesday's transfer embargo

The club's German boss was asked about the embargo after his side's defeat against Watford. He said he expects the situation to be resolved, and added that his focus isn't on that issue but rather getting his team to the right place.

"We made the statement from the club's side, we will find solutions and then we can keep going hopefully," Rohl said, via The Star. "For me, it is more important now to prepare my team for the next opponent, it is a difficult one, we know this."

The 35-year-old was understandably irritated after the heavy loss. Wednesday conceded five times in the second half, including two penalties in the space of six minutes.

"This is our team at the moment, always the chance to go and make the next step and then we get a setback," stated the manager. "It is the journey we are on at the moment. Maybe you think you come into it but it is about being hard-working. You come back to reality and we will work hard, be a unit and give the basics so what we do is right.

"No mistakes, today when I compare all those things we never before had so many easy situations against us. This is hard to take."

Sheffield Wednesday need to get back to what worked for them last season

Nobody would have imagined, after the seemingly positive summer that the Owls had, that calls to go back to how things were last season would be made.

It might sound bizarre, but they were better at the end of the previous campaign than they are right now.

In their final 16 games of the prior season, Wednesday conceded 16 goals, and that included a 6-0 defeat against Ipswich Town. In their opening 13 games of the new term, they have let in 24 goals.

The worst Championship defensive records 2024/25 (as of 04/11/24) Team Goals conceded 19 Preston North End 20 20 Luton Town 21 Watford 21 22 Sheffield Wednesday 24 23 Plymouth Argyle 25 24 Portsmouth 26

The defensive solidity and structure that they once had is no longer there, and that's what is letting them down in a lot of their matches.

They aren't very effective in front of goal either - 15th in the league for goals scored, 16th for shots on target per game, and 17th for big chances created, as per Sofascore - which is making their lives even harder. But it's the defensive side of the game that is the major area that needs improvement.