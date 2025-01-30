Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl admits that no final decision has been made yet, despite strong links between the Owls and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder, Stuart Armstrong.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield ahead of Wednesday's upcoming Championship encounter with relegation-threatened Luton Town at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, the German kept his cards very close to his chest when speaking about the possibility of striking a deal for the experienced playmaker.

It was reported by Alan Nixon on Monday that the South Yorkshire club had reignited their interest in the Scotland international who worked with Rohl at Southampton after targeting his services after being released by the Saints, before sources close to Football League World stated that Wednesday had emerged as front-runners for his signature alongside West Bromwich Albion, who are now under the management of Tony Mowbray.

It had then been initially reported by Canada Soccer Daily that the Owls' bitter rivals, Sheffield United, had beaten the aforementioned duo and Burnley in a loan move, whilst the publication have now corrected the error and confirmed that Armstrong is on the cusp of moving to Hillsborough.

However, whilst talk continues to rumble on in the background, Rohl wasn't prepared to give much away, referencing other names who had been linked with a move to S6 before moving elsewhere.

Danny Rohl responds to Sheffield Wednesday, Stuart Armstrong speculation

Rohl previously worked with Armstrong on the South Coast for a nigh-on four-year period during Ralph Hasenhuttl's reign, which began months after the playmaker signed from Celtic for a reported £7m fee.

The Inverness-born midfielder then played a key role in the Saints' promotion-winning season last term, starting 33 of his 42 league appearances, whilst scoring five times and providing seven assists, although he would miss all three play-off encounters against West Brom and Leeds United through injury.

After making 214 appearances for the Saints, Armstrong moved to Canada in September and has made just 11 appearances for the Whitecaps, with their 2025 MLS season beginning against Portland Timbers on February 23rd.

The German was quick to praise the qualities which Armstrong has shown over the course of his career, but refused to go into lengthy details over a move which looks close to being finalised based on fresh updates.

"Stuart Armstrong (is a) very experienced player, a good player, he got promoted last year with Southampton and I know him from Southampton," Rohl began.

"He is a name - like Harry (Clarke) and Louie (Barry) were our names - at the moment with rumours."

"So far, there is no decision, but let's see again, what we can do," he added.

"It's very interesting now. You want to have names, you want to have rumours, but I will not speak about names at the moment."

He concluded: "It's important that we have a clear picture, then we can make signs and then make the announcement."

Stuart Armstrong could be a difference-maker for Sheffield Wednesday

With the Owls currently on the periphery of the play-offs, the addition of someone who has fresh experiences of promotion would only improve their own chances at this moment in time, especially by beating the likes of West Brom to his signature, with the Baggies just four points ahead of Wednesday.

Stuart Armstrong's career stats by club, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 214 25 19 Dundee United 150 21 31 Celtic 144 28 25 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 2 2

The 51-time international has a great eye for goals and assists, and would add great competition with his compatriot Barry Bannan and the likes of Shea Charles, who recently extended his loan spell from Armstrong's former club.

It may provide Rohl with a selection headache if Wednesday were to continue operating in a 4-4-2 which brought three points against QPR last weekend, but if the German was to revert to a 3-back formation, Armstrong's attributes in a more advanced role would be key in providing the likes of Michael Smith, Jamal Lowe, Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass with high-quality service.

In the short-term, this could prove to be a savvy pickup for Rohl, especially when factoring in his pre-established connections with the Scot.