Danny Rohl was reserved in his answers when questioned about whether his Sheffield Wednesday players and staff had been paid their wages for March, as he tried to keep the focus on this weekend's game against Hull City.

Sheffield Wednesday's players are still yet to receive their salaries from last month due to a "temporary issue" with the club's immediate cashflow, according to the club.

The delay in payment adds to the list of financial challenges that Wednesday have had to navigate under current owner Dejphon Chansiri this season after the Owls were placed on a temporary registration embargo in October due to amounts owed to HMRC.

Rohl was questioned heavily about his knowledge of whether his players had been paid yet, whether he had been paid yet and his current relationship with Mr Chansiri, but the German manager was quick to put the focus on this weekend's battle with Hull City.

Danny Rohl offers hope that wage issues can be resolved as soon as possible

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield in his press conference ahead of this Saturday's home clash with fellow Yorkshire side Hull City, Danny Rohl gave a clear answer when asked whether his players had been paid as of yet: "As far as I know, no."

He continued: "The club made a statement on Monday, but I am convinced that we can solve this problem as soon as possible, then we can hopefully carry on and focus on the sports side.

"This is the most important thing for me as well. Focus on the pitch and not so much the topics around us."

On whether Rohl himself had been paid yet, the Sheffield Wednesday manager said: "It doesn't matter if I am paid or not paid. It is a motivation, but again it's important that we solve this problem and then we can carry on."

Danny Rohl speaks on his current relationship with Dejphon Chansiri

Again, Rohl put the focus on "solving the issue" at hand when discussing his relationship with the club's owner, Chansiri.

"I am always in contact with the club," Rohl said. "I have information on the topic, and now we need to solve the problem.

"I trust the club and trust that the club will try to solve this, so my players can be fully focussed on the game [against Hull].

"We have seven games to go, we have goals on the pitch and that is a big, big part for me."

Rohl's relationship with Mr Chansiri has fractured somewhat over the past year, with a January fan forum revealing that the two hadn't spoken in a month between December and January and didn't have much communication over transfers during the recent window.

Nevertheless, Wednesday are just five points away from the top six, and with a favourable run of fixtures coming up between now and the Easter weekend, it could be a possibility that Rohl's side may be within touching distance of the play-offs going into the final three games of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday's remaining Championship fixtures Date Opponent Venue 5th April Hull City Hillsborough 8th April Blackburn Rovers Ewood Park 12th April Oxford United Hillsborough 18th April Stoke City The bet365 Stadium 21st April Middlesbrough Hillsborough 26th April Portsmouth Hillsborough 3rd May Watford Vicarage Road

For that to be the case, Rohl wants his side to be focussed on the pitch, and hopes that the off-field noise doesn't get to his players between now and the end of the campaign.