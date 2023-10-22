Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl expresses disappointment over denied penalty, believing it could have changed the outcome of the match.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admitted his disappointment that his side were denied a penalty at Watford on Saturday.

Danny Rohl loses first Sheffield Wednesday game

After a disastrous start to the campaign under Xisco Munoz, the decision was made at the start of the month to sack the Spaniard, with untested Rohl handed his first senior managerial role.

The German coach does arrive with good pedigree though, having been part of the coaching team at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team.

So, there was optimism among the Owls faithful ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, but they would ultimately fall to a ninth defeat in 12 games due to a fine Yaser Asprilla strike in the 82nd minute.

Sheffield Wednesday penalty controversy

However, it could have been a different story, as referee Dean Whitestone had given Wednesday a penalty at 0-0, adjudging that Jamal Lewis had tripped Anthony Musaba.

Yet, after talking to his linesman, the decision was changed to a corner, much to the frustration of all connected to Wednesday.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Rohl had his say on the incident.

“Until now I haven't seen the video clip again. For me when the ref says it is a penalty then it's a penalty. But today was new for me, and a new thing. It's a pity because it would have been a great opportunity to maybe go in front and maybe the match is then different.

“Maybe if we get it and go ahead the opponent has to go forward and we can counter-attack. I said to my coaches I had a feeling in the air that we could take something today but in the end it's a loss and it's disappointing. I'm sure if we play like this going forward we will take points in the future.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday have had a penalty?

You can understand Rohl’s comments here, as he was talking straight after the game, and there’s no denying it was a turning point, as if they had gone ahead it could have been a different outcome.

But, it’s about getting the right decision, and the replays do show that Lewis got a touch on the ball, so whilst the ref made a mistake in awarding a penalty, the right decision was reached, as it should only have been a corner. So, Wednesday weren’t on the end of an injustice.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

There were positives to take for Wednesday, with small signs that Rohl has already had an impact on the group.

Nevertheless, the situation for the side is still extremely bleak, as they are now nine points from safety, and you’re already getting to the stage where keeping Wednesday in the league would be seen as a miracle from Rohl.

But, he will just be taking it a game at a time, and it’s about trying to get that first win on the board when they make the long trip to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle in the week.