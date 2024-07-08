Highlights James Beadle joins Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manager Danny Röhl believes Beadle will play at a high level in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday plans to target other areas of the pitch and continue their successful transfer deals.

James Beadle - Sheffield Wednesday's latest signing - is going to play at the highest level, according to manager Danny Röhl.

After much speculation and pursuit, Brighton & Hove Albion have allowed their young glovesman to come back to Yorkshire for another loan spell with the Owls, only this time it's a season-long one.

Beadles initially arrived at Hillsborough in January after impressing at Oxford United, in League One. He was then recalled by the Seagulls so that he could join Wednesday for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

They always wanted him back and he has now become the club's seventh signing of the summer window.

After impressing last time, the Owls' boss feels that there are big things to come from the 19-year-old.

Danny Röhl's James Beadle prediction

The young German coach feels that the Brighton keeper will be playing at a very high level in years to come.

He said, via the Sheffield Star: "I think when we looked at the details from the second leg of the season, we had nine clean sheets and that's crucial when you want to win games especially in this league. It was also a huge step forward in his path.

James Beadle's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 19 Clean sheets 8 Goals conceded per game 1.3 Saves per game 2.8 (69%) Goals prevented -0.89 Stats taken from Sofascore

"He's a young goalkeeper but with a lot of different experience now and also a great attitude, he's very calm in difficult moments. I'm convinced that we will see him in the future high up in football.

"I think for the players that stay, or extended now or come back, they know the spirit we created last season, the high performance culture we create, what I demand as a coach but also what I give them with my human side," continued Röhl.

"Everybody knows we have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are building up something at the moment, you feel it building from the first day. The players are ready to go in pre-season and we should be working hard. Everybody is excited for the new season, we know this. It's a good thing."

The manager added that Wednesday are now going to target other areas of the pitch, and that he hopes to maintain the rate and speed of the deals that they have struck over the past 10 days, which have seen the Owls complete four transfers and agree fresh terms with Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

Sheffield Wednesday shouldn't fear Oxford United fate

As is often the case with loanees that have impressive first halves of seasons, they are often wanted by teams above their temporary one of the time, which is exactly what led to Beadle moving to S6 in the first place.

With what he did last season, there's no reason to think that, in a team that is likely to be better and higher up the table, he won't excel.

Luckily for Röhl, they are unlikely to have to worry about a team from a higher division plucking their budding, young loanee away from them, because there's not much reason for Brighton to loan to a team in their league over a team in the Championship.

Wednesday should be confident of the teenager seeing out his scheduled season at Hillsborough, and not having to scramble to find a replacement late on in the winter window.