Danny Rohl has identified the issue Sheffield Wednesday must fix from their recent games against Luton Town and QPR.

The Owls lost 2-1 to Luton last weekend when a late Carlton Morris brace turned the game around at Kenilworth Road.

Sheffield Wednesday went down to 10 men when Di’Shon Bernard was sent off in the 74th minute for what was deemed to be a deliberate handball, with Morris’ goals both coming after the red card.

The week prior, a draw against the Hoops came after a 96th-minute strike from Alfie Lloyd following a mammoth goalmouth scramble sealed a point for Martí Cifuentes’ side - just moments after Barry Bannan thought he'd netted the winner for Wednesday.

These results have meant that Sheffield Wednesday have slipped into the relegation zone in recent weeks, with just one win from their opening six league games painting a rather disappointing picture.

Danny Rohl highlights Sheffield Wednesday fouling issue that could be costing them points

Wednesday boss Rohl has claimed that his team needs to reduce the number of fouls they concede, as he believes this is offering their opponents too many opportunities to attack.

He has revealed that a set piece coach has been hired by the club to try and cut out goals from that method, but cutting down on fouls remains a new priority for the team going forward.

“We have to learn,” said Rohl, via Sheffield Wednesday on Twitter.

“For example in the Luton game, in the second half we made too many easy fouls, it gives the opponent chance to create something.

"It was the same against QPR, giving away silly fouls.

“We need to be smart.

"We have appointed a new set piece coach, Andy Parslow.

"He will work closely with Ben King who has also joined in the analysis department on set pieces."

Sheffield Wednesday committed six fouls in their 1-1 draw against QPR earlier this month, and a further 14 in the defeat to the Hatters.

The Owls have committed a total of 72 fouls in their six games, an average of 12 per game, putting them 12th in the table for most fouls against (all stats from Fbref).

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 26th) Team P GD Pts 19 Coventry City 6 -2 5 20 Plymouth Argyle 6 -5 5 21 Preston North End 6 -6 5 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

Sheffield Wednesday will go into this weekend’s action sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

Rohl’s side have struggled for consistent results, winning one, drawing one and losing four of their opening six games.

The Owls will be hoping to turn things around in the coming weeks, as they look to avoid another relegation fight this season.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a home clash against top of the table West Brom on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Set pieces and fouls have undone Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks

QPR’s equalising goal two weeks ago came from a corner, the red card incident that led to Morris’ penalty came from a corner, and the 2-1 goal for Luton was also scored from a corner.

This is clearly an issue for the team, and it is encouraging that it is being addressed by Rohl and the club.

If Sheffield Wednesday can shore up their defence from set piece situations then that will help massively in getting better results.

It won’t be fixed overnight, but the effort being put in to clean things up is a promising sign for the team going forward.

They also of course need to stop giving needless fouls away too, with Rohl making it clear that they are giving the opposition too many chances to create goalscoring opportunities - which is not helping their cause on the pitch and where they are in the table.