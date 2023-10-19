Highlights Danny Rohl faces a tough task as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager, inheriting a club in a mess and already seven points from safety.

Despite the team's struggles in front of goal, young forward Bailey Cadamarteri could be the key to implementing Rohl's high-energy style of play.

Giving Cadamarteri a chance could inspire the rest of the team and bring much-needed optimism back to Hillsborough as Rohl looks to turn the season around.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for their first game under Danny Rohl this weekend, as they make the trip to Watford.

Danny Rohl looking to put his mark on the team

It’s never easy joining a club midway through the season, but Rohl has had the benefit of working with the players during most of the international break as he looks to get his ideas across.

Nevertheless, he still faces a huge task to get this Owls side performing.

There’s no denying that the German coach has inherited a club in a mess. The fans are against the owner, the squad doesn’t look good enough, and they are already seven points from safety, having failed to win a game in 11.

So, Rohl will be aware of how tough this job is going to be, but he wouldn’t have taken the role if he didn’t think it was possible.

Of course, he can’t make changes to the squad until January, so the short-term is about improving the current group.

And, one way he can do that is by bringing in exciting youngster Bailey Cadamarteri.

The 18-year-old forward has been prolific for the Owls U21 side this season, which included scoring against Sheffield United on Friday, when Rohl was in the stands watching on.

It’s obviously a huge step up from U21 football to the Championship, but key figures at Hillsborough have high hopes for Cadamarteri, and his goal record suggests he has the instincts you want from an attacker.

Sheffield Wednesday struggle in front of goal

However, it’s not like Wednesday are scoring goals for fun at the moment, having managed just five in 11 Championship games, which is nowhere near good enough.

So, given their struggles, fans will rightly ask whether Cadamarteri will do any worse.

As well as offering a goal threat, the teenager could be key to implementing the high-energy style of play that Rohl is likely to adopt.

Whilst this is his first senior managerial role, the fact he has coached Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team gives an indication as to what his footballing principles are.

He will want the Owls playing on the front foot, pressing high, and he will demand his forward players have the mobility to get in behind.

That should help Cadamarteri, and he will be eager to prove he deserves a chance at this level.

Some would argue throwing a youngster into such an environment is too much, and you can understand that point of view. However, this isn’t suggesting Cadamarteri should be the first name on the team sheet, just that he should be given an opportunity.

The fans would love to see an academy graduate given a chance, and he could bring an infectious attitude that rubs off on the rest of the side.

After a disastrous start to the campaign, there’s finally some optimism back at Hillsborough as Rohl looks to inspire a new era at the club.

He will need to be bold, brave and take risks if Wednesday are to succeed this season, and he can start by giving Cadamarteri a chance to impress.