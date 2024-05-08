Highlights Sheffield Wednesday miraculously avoid relegation in their first season back in the Championship, thanks to manager Danny Röhl's efforts.

Röhl expresses gratitude to the club and fans for support on Instagram, fueling speculation about his future with interests from Sunderland and Hull City.

Despite interest from higher clubs, Röhl's commitment to Sheffield Wednesday and the advantages of staying make his departure uncertain.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has sent a message to the club's supporters following the club's narrow, heroic escape from relegation, and amid links between him and the vacant Sunderland and Hull City jobs.

Somehow, from what seemed like an insurmountable position, the Owls have managed to avoid relegation to League One in their first season back in the Championship.

As much as there were a lot of contributing factors to their eventual success, the majority of the credit should go to the young German manager for how he was able to turn this side around.

His achievements in his short time with the club have made him a wanted man, and, with vacancies higher up the league popping up, there is a chance that he could be lured away.

Following last weekend's win against Sunderland, where he could be in the dugout next season, Röhl sent a message to the Wednesday faithful.

Danny Röhl's message to the Sheffield Wednesday fans

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to express his feelings on the 2023/24 campaign, and to thank a lot of people from the club.

He said: "On May 4th 2024, we were able to make the impossible possible. After more than 6 months full of passion, commitment and togetherness, we were able to achieve our goal.

"Unbelievable, but true.

"I would like to thank my coaches, my staff, my players and above all our massive fans for your support. We could only achieve this together.

"At this point many thanks to our chairman, who gave me the opportunity and the trust to make me manager.

"This season will remain unforgettable for me forever and shows what believe, attitude, positive spirit and a plan can achieve. Thank you.🦉 🔵⚪️."

Some Wednesday fans interpreted this to be a potential goodbye message, as reports around his future, and interest from the likes of the Black Cats and the Tigers continue.

Sunderland and Hull City's interest in Danny Röhl

Two of the biggest open managerial spots in the division have both been linked with the German.

Sunderland have been long-time admirers of him, but they are said to be waiting for the results of Röhl's end-of-season talks with the Owls' hierarchy, as per the Northern Echo.

The 35-year-old and club chairman Dejphon Chansiri were said to have held positive talks in recent days, and the expectation, as per The Star, is that the current Wednesday boss will be the one to lead the club into the 24/25 season.

A potential opening at Hull was not one that was expected to become available, but the club's shock decision to get rid of Liam Rosenior - a Manager of the Season nominee - has presented a chance for Röhl, or one of the other suitors.

The Tigers are reported to be interested in the German, as well as Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes and former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, as per Hull Live.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali is said to be a fan of the 35-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday fans should have confidence in Röhl staying

Some managers you can look at and tell that they are mercenaries. Of course, everyone wants to progress as far, and as high up, in their career as they can, but not everyone wants to do it at the first chance that they get; Röhl comes across that way.

He's still incredibly young for someone in his position, and this is his first season as a manager - he hasn't even completed 365 days as the leader of a men's team.

There is no question that he has proven himself to be one of the top coaches at this level, but he has plenty of years ahead of him, and he probably understands that too.

Sunderland's structure comes with drawbacks like not being able to bring all of his own staff, which could prevent the German from wanting to go there, and Hull's board have shown themselves to be a bit overly-reactive with their decision to get rid of Rosenior.

Wednesday isn't a perfect club, the fans will be able to tell you as much, but it's one that he is settled in and connected with.

The two aforementioned opportunities aren't so golden that he should definitely throw his current gig away, and that should give Owls fans hope that they will hold on to him.