Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has said that he needs to identify the team players in his squad, after their 3-0 loss to Millwall.

The euphoric, invincible feeling that the Owls may have had after their thumping of Plymouth Argyle in their first game of the season has been totally eroded.

Three Championship matches have succeeded that Sunday afternoon at Hillsborough. In those fixtures, Wednesday have failed to score and have conceded nine times.

Sheffield Wednesday's last 3 Championship fixtures Fixture Venue Result Vs Sunderland Stadium of Light 4-0 Vs Leeds United Hillsborough 0-2 Vs Millwall The Den 3-0

Rohl's aura as a manager hasn't been eroded like his team's confidence has, but it has been dented. But, in this time of on-pitch turmoil, he is looking at his playing staff as the reason why things aren't working the way that they should be.

Danny Rohl questions some Sheffield Wednesday players

The young German boss has labelled some of his players as being too individualistic.

Speaking after the defeat against the Lions, Rohl said, via The Star: "We have to start as soon as possible to make the right things and find our strength back.

"You look at one side with the starting XI that it is a strong side, but again you have some players that are playing individual games than the team game, and that is what I have find out who that is - who are the team players? And I’ll go forward."

One player that wasn't involved from the start on Saturday was Josh Windass. A regular in Rohl's starting XIs so far this season, the 30-year-old was put on the bench for Wednesday's trip to the nation's capital.

"This is just the point at the moment, that I am looking for the best team, who can help and who can not help," said the Owls' manager on the decision not to start Windass.

"It was just at Hull that Josh didn’t play. It is not about with Josh or without Josh it is about the team. It is most important that we understand more and more that it is just about the team. It is bigger than one player and this is something I have to find."

The 35-year-old admitted that it hurts that Wednesday are now heading into the two-week international break off the back of the way that they've been playing.

"Honestly to go into the international break with this kind of feeling is never good. Because this feeling is horrible. The only good thing is that we can work on things, and this is what we have to do - and we start that on Monday...

"It’s now time to wake up and be back to reality, we cannot dream for more," continued Rohl. "At first it’s about results… We can speak about process, process, but a process without results is hard. That’s what we need, and for this we have to work hard over the next two weeks."

Wednesday will be worried by latest run of form

Four games is a very small sample size to judge teams by. Squads still have some level of gelling to do, and there are often sides that emerge slightly later in the season once the furore of the transfer window has settled down.

Wednesday could prove to be one of those cases. However, there will be some worry as to what the anomaly was. Was it the opening game, or the few ones since?

Rohl proved last season that he can get a group of players who probably weren't at the requisite level to perform above their level. He seems to have better players at his disposal this time round, and there should be no danger of them being involved in another relegation scrap.

But are they the dark horses that many thought they were, or are they pretenders to the throne?

That question has only come about because of the games against Sunderland, Leeds United and Millwall, and it will continue to be raised until things change on the pitch.