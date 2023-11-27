Highlights Points are the priority for Sheffield Wednesday at this stage, despite their current league position.

This something the Owls' boss Danny Rohl has acknowledged.

The lack of attacking quality is hindering Sheffield Wednesday's ability to score goals and secure wins.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admitted that getting points on the board is the most important thing at this point, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are currently sitting rock bottom of the Championship table and even though Rohl hasn't had the best start to life at Hillsborough, their league position isn't really his fault.

Dejphon Chansiri's decision to part ways with Darren Moore and his inflammatory comments this season have caused disruption and wouldn't have helped the South Yorkshire side's cause on the pitch.

Pressing the self-destruct button, Chansiri has played a part in his own club's downfall, with the decision to hire Rohl's predecessor Xisco Munoz proving to be a big mistake in hindsight.

Rohl hasn't been able to change their fortunes, with the Owls losing three of their four games under his guidance.

They may have come out on top against Rotherham United - but consistency is desperately needed now and their 2-1 loss at Birmingham City on Saturday hasn't helped.

Blues hadn't won any games under Wayne Rooney until the Owls came to St Andrew's, so the weekend's visitors will be disappointed to have come away from the Midlands with no points.

Now 10 points adrift of safety, draws are not enough at this stage despite the fact they still have 29 league games left to go to make up this gap.

Championship Bottom 4 P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 17 -14 16 22 Rotherham United 17 -17 12 23 QPR 17 -17 10 24 Sheffield Wednesday 17 -21 6

It's not an insurmountable deficit, but the Owls are taking a step back towards League One with every game they're not taking three points from.

They may have conceded 29 goals in 17 league games which isn't a great record - but their lack of attacking quality is holding them back at the moment with the South Yorkshire side scoring just eight goals in the second tier this term.

What did Danny Rohl say following Sheffield Wednesday's defeat v Birmingham City?

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Rohl said: "I think when we speak about the improvement being good and you see the direction and the outcome not coming at the moment, then maybe yes you can speak about the quality.

"For me it is too easy to say this. This is my job to do everything to take points.

"It is important that everybody outside this room that everybody can see what is Wednesday, what is my style of football. I think you can see this at the moment, but it is important to take results."

Is Danny Rohl right amid Sheffield Wednesday woes?

Rohl is right.

You have to feel for him because he's an inexperienced coach who has been thrown into a difficult situation.

The HMRC issue increased off-field noise and that won't have helped - but points are needed and that's what the Owls' focus has to be on.

Good performances have to be seen as a positive - but without points - these performances are useless.

The club is in a situation where one point isn't enough on a matchday, even though we are yet to enter the second half of the season.