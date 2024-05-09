Highlights Manager Danny Rohl led Sheffield Wednesday to safety with impressive record despite initial struggling position.

Positive discussions between Rohl and owner to improve club's strategic direction and facilities.

Interest in Rohl from Hull City and Sunderland, though Hull may appoint another coach and Sunderland is pursuing multiple options.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a battle to hold on to manager Danny Rohl this summer.

The Owls had just three points to their name when Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough in October, but the German inspired a remarkable turnaround to lead his side to safety.

An impressive six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in their last three games, saw Wednesday secure survival as they finished 20th in the table.

The Owls were one of the form sides in the division in the second half of the season, and Rohl has won 16 of his 38 games in charge so far, drawing six and losing 16, which is an incredible record considering the situation he inherited at the club.

However, Rohl's excellent work in South Yorkshire has not gone unnoticed, and as interest in the German increases, we rounded up all the latest news on his future.

Positive Sheffield Wednesday talks

Rohl spoke of the need for "a clear strategy of what we can do and what we want to do" ahead of crucial talks with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri, and according to The Star, initial discussions between the pair have been positive.

The 35-year-old is said to be "eager to see a commitment to the betterment of the club both short and long-term as part of his plans to try and take Wednesday to the next level", and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the prospect of a new deal is thought to be part of the talks.

Improvements to the Middlewood Road training ground are already underway, as previously requested by Rohl, and Chansiri will hope that those upgrades can show him that the club is committed to progressing both on and off the pitch.

Rohl has now gone back to Germany to spend time with his family after the conclusion of the season, and his meetings with Chansiri will resume when he returns.

Hull City interest in Rohl

With Rohl's future at Hillsborough remaining uncertain, interest in his services from elsewhere is growing.

Hull City made the shock decision to sack head coach Liam Rosenior on Tuesday, despite finishing just three points outside the play-offs, and Hull Live claim that Rohl is one name on the Tigers' list of targets, along with Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes and ex-Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper.

The interest from Hull will be a big concern for Wednesday supporters, as the Tigers are likely to spend big in the summer transfer window, and he would be unlikely to receive such backing at Hillsborough.

However, Sky Deutchsland reported on Thursday that former Hamburg head coach Tim Walter is set to be named as the new Hull boss, and that would be a huge boost for the Owls' hopes of retaining Rohl.

Other managers have been linked with the vacancy at the MKM Stadium, including Coventry City's Mark Robins, but it seems as though Walter is in pole position at this point.

Related New Duncan McGuire twist after Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers transfer sagas Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers have both previously been linked with Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire

Sunderland monitoring developments

Hull are not the only Championship club keeping tabs on Rohl, and Sunderland, who have been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, are also said to be keen.

The Black Cats' interest in Rohl was first revealed by i News in March, and according to The Northern Echo, the club are closely monitoring his situation as he holds talks with Chansiri over his Wednesday future.

A host of managers have been linked with Sunderland since Beale's exit, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Jermain Defoe and Rene Maric, and an appointment does not seem to be imminent.

The Sun claimed that Heckingbottom was the Black Cats' top target, but he would only be allowed to bring one member of backroom staff with him to the Stadium of Light, and this could be a stumbling block in their pursuit of Rohl, who brought the likes of Chris Powell, Hendrik Pedersen, Sal Bibbo and Sascha Lense with him to Hillsborough.

Another potential issue for Sunderland is the compensation it would take to land Rohl's signature, and Chansiri would be reluctant to let his highly-rated manager leave without receiving a significant fee.