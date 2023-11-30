Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's manager Danny Rohl has asked supporters to continue being patient.

The team's 1-1 draw against league leaders Leicester City is seen as a positive result considering the gap in the Championship table between the two teams.

Rohl should be given time to implement his style and turn things around at Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Rohl has asked Sheffield Wednesday's supporters to continue being patient as he looks to implement his style and guide the Owls to survival, speaking to the BBC after last night's 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Currently at the bottom of the Championship table, the Owls are in desperate need of wins instead of draws at this point, especially with some of their fellow relegation candidates winning in midweek.

However, this result can be seen as a positive considering they were taking on the league leaders, who looked set to win the clash at Hillsborough after Abdul Fatawu volleyed in from a cross.

But in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the game, a high ball was knocked down to Jeff Hendrick who had the simple task of firing the ball past Mads Hermansen from close range.

It could definitely be argued that the hosts should have scored more than one goal in South Yorkshire, with Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson both having excellent chances.

But they will take a point considering how late they scored to equalise - and they will now be hoping to build on that in the coming weeks as they enter the festive period.

At the moment, they aren't in the best position and the latest round of second-tier games haven't helped their cause, with Queens Park Rangers claiming a 4-2 win against Stoke City and Huddersfield Town securing a shock victory away at Middlesbrough.

Championship Table (21st-24th) P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 18 -13 19 22 Queens Park Rangers 18 -15 13 23 Rotherham United 18 -20 12 24 Sheffield Wednesday 18 -21 7

Rotherham United may have lost again, but QPR and Huddersfield's results have provided the Owls with an even tougher task in their quest to remain afloat in their current division.

What message did Danny Rohl send to Sheffield Wednesday supporters?

Rohl will know that the supporters have endured a lot of misery this term, both on and off the pitch.

But he has urged them to continue sticking with the team.

The Owls' boss said: "It's a good feeling at the end that we had a happy end. It's important that everybody is believing in us, supporting us and sometimes being a little bit patient.

"I know that sometimes it looks a little bit calm but we need this calmness to prepare the next action."

Should Danny Rohl be given time to make things work at Sheffield Wednesday?

With Dejphon Chansiri placing enough faith in Rohl to appoint him, the Owls' owner needs to give him time now.

Neil Warnock probably would have been Wednesday's ideal appointment considering the situation they find themselves in.

But now they have chosen Rohl as a potential appointment for the long term, he should be given enough time to turn things around.

If there are no signs of progress in the next few months, Chansiri would have every right to dismiss him.

But he needs to be given a chance to prove his worth at Hillsborough.