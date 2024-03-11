Highlights Owls have improved under Rohl after a poor start, fighting for survival.

It has been a good few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls' run of four consecutive victories came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Leeds United at Hillsborough on Friday night, but it was a decent performance from Rohl's men against the promotion chasers, with defensive mistakes proving costly.

Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the table, one point from safety, and they are back in action when they face third-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Owls had just three points on the board at the time of Rohl's arrival, and he has done an outstanding job to even have his side in contention for survival.

With a more favourable fixture list to come after the international break, Wednesday supporters will be optimistic that they can secure their place in the Championship, but big question marks remain over the future at the club.

Dejphon Chansiri must back Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday

Owner Chansiri has always been a controversial figure among Owls fans, but protests against him have increased over the course of the season.

Supporters held up posters calling for Chansiri to sell the club prior to the game against Birmingham City last month, and a similar demonstration took place ahead of kick-off against Leeds on Friday night.

Much of the criticism of Chansiri this season has been understandable, with the departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, a lack of investment in the transfer market and high ticket prices all attracting the ire of the fans.

After making a big mistake with Munoz, Chansiri does deserve credit for the appointment of Rohl, and he has allowed the German to bring in a number of high-profile coaches, such as Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen, which would not have been cheap.

Four new players, James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen, arrived at Hillsborough on loan in the January transfer window, and while they have made a big impact so far, the Owls could find it tough to bring them back next season, even if they stay in the Championship.

Wednesday would not have expected to get a result against Leeds, who were able to bring big money signings such as Dan James and Joel Piroe off the bench, but the game highlighted the fact that it will be difficult for Wednesday to compete in the second tier if they continue to sign mainly free transfers and loans.

Such a transfer policy could make it hard for the Owls to keep hold of Rohl long-term, with the 34-year-old establishing a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL during his stint in South Yorkshire.

Rohl's excellent work will not have gone unnoticed by other Championship sides, and potentially even clubs from the Premier League and abroad, so Wednesday could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer, regardless of the outcome of their season.

Rohl on Sheffield Wednesday "structures"

In an interview with Kicker last month, quoted via The Star, Rohl opened up on the structure at the club, and his comments will be concerning for Owls supporters.

"Sheffield Wednesday has very lean structures: there's the chairman, who is also the owner of the club, and then there's me. The two of us make all the decisions together. All transfers go over my desk, all contract extensions, the hotel bookings. I have to approve everything. On the one hand, these short paths are good for getting things moving quickly, but it's a lot of work. My very experienced coaching team helps me a lot," Rohl said.

While Rohl says that there are positives to the club's slimmed-down hierarchy, it is alarming that Chansiri has so much power in footballing matters, particularly considering his previous questionable decisions, and that Rohl has to get involved in areas such as hotel bookings.

A proper structure at the club would significantly lessen the burden on Rohl, as well as providing the platform for success, but with Chansiri unlikely to be willing to give up some of his control, there are serious doubts over whether Rohl will be able to deliver further progress.

Rohl has shown plenty of potential since taking over at Hillsborough, and the future could be bright for the Owls if he is backed, but that looks uncertain at this point.