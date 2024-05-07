Highlights Positive talks between Rohl and Chansiri signal likely stay as Sheffield Wednesday manager for summer transfer window.

Rohl has earned praise for keeping Owls in Championship.

Rohl deserves support after impressive survival, overlooking him in summer could be a disaster for Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri have held positive talks about remaining Sheffield Wednesday manager.

According to The Star, it is expected that Rohl will remain in charge of the Owls going into the summer.

Rohl has earned a lot of plaudits for his work since taking over at Hillsborough in October.

He oversaw the club’s survival in the Championship, despite the team being rock bottom in the table when he arrived.

Sheffield Wednesday will now be planning for the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to further cement their place in the second division under the German coach.

Danny Rohl holds talks over Sheffield Wednesday future

It is understood that Rohl met with the club’s chairman prior to their 2-0 win over Sunderland last weekend.

That victory sealed Sheffield Wednesday’s place in the Championship for another year, with goals coming from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Rohl had raised doubts over his long-term future at Hillsborough in the days before their final game of the campaign.

The 35-year-old made it clear that he wanted assurances over the club’s ambitions before committing his future further.

But it is believed that talks with Chansiri have been positive, and it is now expected that he will remain at Hillsborough going into the summer transfer window.

Rohl has a list of changes he is hoping to bring through at the club, which includes improvements to their Middlewood Road training ground.

Further talks are expected in the near future, but Rohl is set to take a week off following the conclusion of the campaign before he discusses any further plans with the club’s hierarchy.

The German will also be looking for improvements to his first team squad over the summer as the club looks to push on and compete at a higher level in the Championship.

This comes amid speculation linking Rohl with a move to second tier rivals Sunderland, who are searching for a new head coach for the next campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023/24 survival

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 38 16 6 16 42.11

Wednesday sealed their survival in the Championship on the final day of the season, but had moved out of the bottom three in the weeks leading up to the game with the Black Cats.

The Yorkshire outfit finished 20th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Defeat to Sunderland would have seen the team go straight back down to League One after just one season in the division.

But Rohl’s side earned a crucial win to finish ahead of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Rohl must be backed by Wednesday

Most people would have expected Wednesday to be relegated when Rohl took over due to how far behind they’d fallen under Xisco Munoz.

But he has overseen a spectacular escape, and deserves a lot of credit for how he has managed the team.

This effort deserves to be backed in the summer, as Rohl could really take the club forward in the long-run.

Failure to give him the appropriate level of support could see him walk away, which would be a total disaster for Wednesday.