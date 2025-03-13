As the Steel City Derby approaches, Danny Röhl is confronted with a significant selection dilemma that could shape Sheffield Wednesday’s approach to the fixture.

With the intensity of the occasion and the tactical challenges presented by the opposition, the choice at left-back carries considerable weight.

The decision lies between Ryo Hatsuse, a promising but still-adapting defender, and Marvin Johnson, a seasoned player with familiarity in high-stakes encounters.

Ryo Hatsuse v Marvin Johnson: experience, form, and the Steel City Derby atmosphere

The nature of this fixture demands resilience, discipline, and composure. Hatsuse, while relatively new to the Championship, has demonstrated encouraging defensive qualities.

His positional awareness and tackling ability have been notable assets, yet the question remains whether he is prepared for the physical and psychological demands of a fiercely contested derby.

The atmosphere and pressure will be unlike anything he has previously encountered so far in England, and his capacity to handle such an occasion is untested.

Johnson, conversely, is well-versed in the demands of English football and understands the magnitude of this fixture.

His experience could prove invaluable in navigating the intensity of the contest. However, his performances this season have been inconsistent, oscillating between moments of attacking influence and defensive vulnerability. Tuesday night’s showing against Norwich City was unconvincing.

In a match where fine margins often determine the outcome, reliability in defensive situations is a legitimate concern.

Johnson’s familiarity with the occasion is a significant advantage, but his tendency to be erratic raises doubts about his suitability for a contest that requires unwavering concentration and discipline.

Sheffield United’s right-sided threats

Whichever player is selected will face a formidable challenge against Sheffield United’s right-sided attacking options.

Ben Brereton Díaz offers an aerial presence and strong passing accuracy, requiring a full-back who can remain disciplined and positionally sound. Given that neither Hatsuse nor Johnson particularly excel in aerial duels, the Owls’ defensive structure will need to account for this weakness.

However, Hatsuse’s superior defensive discipline may provide greater assurance in nullifying Brereton Díaz’s threat, whereas Johnson’s occasional lapses could be exploited.

Gustavo Hamer, while not a dominant dribbler, possesses the ability to win fouls and deliver dangerous crosses. This presents a particular risk for Johnson, whose defensive positioning and lower pass completion rate increase the likelihood of inviting unnecessary pressure.

Hatsuse, with his more composed defensive presence, may be the safer option in managing Hamer’s deliveries.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, meanwhile, presents a different kind of challenge, combining high dribble accuracy with a strong ability to win ground duels.

Johnson’s inconsistency in possession could expose the Owls to Rak-Sakyi’s direct attacking play, making the case for Hatsuse’s inclusion stronger given his greater defensive reliability in the numbers.

Defensive numbers: Ryo Hatsuse v Marvin Johnson Metric Ryo Hatsuse Marvin Johnson Dispossessions 2 13 Recoveries 83 130 Dribbed past 13 16 Tackles won 66.7% 43.9% Duels won 66.7% 53.5% Aerial duels won 45.1% 56% Ryo Hatsuse stats from 2024 J League season

Given the tactical considerations and the threats posed by the Blades, prioritising defensive stability appears the prudent course of action. While Johnson’s experience is a factor in his favour, the specific challenges of this fixture suggest that a more measured and disciplined approach is required.

Hatsuse, despite his relative inexperience in English football, has demonstrated qualities that align with the defensive demands of this match. Johnson’s ability to influence attacking play remains valuable, but in a contest where limiting opposition threats is paramount, taking a big game gamble on Hatsuse may provide Sheffield Wednesday with the greater advantage.