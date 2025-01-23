Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be relieved at Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri burying the hatchet amid recent behind the scenes complications.

According to Alan Nixon, the German coach has held talks with the owner and chairman that have resolved their recent differences when it comes to the transfer market.

This is a massive boost for both the immediate and long-term health of the Owls, given how well Rohl has done since taking over in October 2023.

The 35-year-old has proven to be a masterstroke of an appointment, having helped turn around their dismal form last year to prevent relegation back to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday have gone from strength-to-strength since, and can now even think about potentially challenging for a play-off place in the second half of this campaign.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record - as of Jan. 22nd (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses PPG 71 29 14 28 1.42

Rohl has earned backing at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday were rock bottom of the Championship table when Rohl took over last season, with the team seven points adrift of safety.

The Owls had just three points to their name after 11 fixtures, and looked almost certain for the drop.

But Rohl oversaw their rise to 20th in the table, ultimately finishing three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire outfit are now 11th in the Championship, and are looking up instead of down at the football pyramid.

Supporters are enjoying the German’s brand of football, and it’s delivering strong results despite lacking the resources of a lot of their rivals.

On that basis, he absolutely deserves to be backed in the transfer window, with reports suggesting that signings will now be made before the 3 February deadline.

Chansiri is set to provide him with the funds to bring in players, which could have a big impact on their chances of a top six finish.

Danny Rohl’s importance to Sheffield Wednesday’s future

The difference that Rohl has made to Sheffield Wednesday is obvious and enormous.

Without him, the team very easily could have slid into League One last season, which would have been a catastrophe after they had just come back up.

Nobody 12 months ago would’ve imagined a scenario where the Owls are legitimately competing for a top six finish in the Championship, particularly given the limited resources at the club’s disposal.

But now a strong end to the January window could have a big impact on their ability to maintain that push for a play-off place.

It remains to be seen who will come in, if anyone even does, but positive reinforcements could easily be the difference between coming sixth and 10th or 11th at this level.

Not only that, but this commitment to invest in the team can also help convince Rohl that Hillsborough is the right place for him as a coach.

The young manager was linked with potentially taking charge at Southampton in December, which came as no surprise given the work he’s done.

It won’t be long before another potential move arrives that could bring Rohl further up the food chain, but ensuring he is properly backed at Sheffield Wednesday could convince him to remain and keep building a project there.

The next two weeks will not just be crucial to the club’s immediate future, but also for their outlook in the long-run.