Danny Röhl has revealed Sheffield Wednesday's plans for the rest of the summer transfer window, as he thanked club owner Dejphon Chansiri for the backing that he has received.

It's clear to see that everyone at Hillsborough is totally behind the young German and his vision for the club, and you can't blame them after what he achieved last season.

After only narrowly avoiding relegation, thanks to one of the great Championship relegation escapes, a squad overhaul was needed, not only because they didn't want to be in such a battle again, but also so that they could show that their ambitions were as lofty as those of their 35-year-old boss.

Already in this window, Wednesday are nearing double-digit signings, with former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah being the latest name to be added to the squad.

Danny Rohl reveals Sheffield Wednesday transfer plans

Röhl told the Star that the Owls are looking to make additions in midfield and in the centre of defence, although he revealed this before Chalobah's arrival was officially announced. He also said that they will be looking to find some "diamonds in the market."

"It's difficult to say a number, but of course we look for some positions," said the manager. "I think if you look at the positions we have signed in, I am very happy with the full-back positions, it's a good challenge.

"We have done something in the wing positions, we have done something in the striker position. All in all, we know we have to do something in the midfield, it is important, we want to do something in the centre-backs as well. Then we can go forward.

"It is important we have nearly the squad ready to train with them. We are close, not final, but we are close to that. Then it is about hopefully finding some diamonds in the market. That is about timing, what happens, but the crucial thing for me was to go into the pre-season with a good squad."

Röhl added that he was happy with how things have gone in the window so far, and he thanked Chansiri for the support he has given him in the market.

"We are doing really well at the moment and the chairman is really pushing and supporting me so it's a big thank you to him.

"I think we have a good balance between some experienced ones in but also some interesting young players. I think this is the challenge for us, to have a good balance. I want to have this. It is very important in this tough league to have this balance and at the moment I am happy with the process.

"We are still working on some positions, we are working on them. We know that when the league starts we need our squad together - and even then we still have the chance to do something in the market."

Early transfer window business should encourage Sheffield Wednesday fans

All but one of the Owls' current summer additions were made at least a month prior to the start of the season. Whenever you're bringing in a large group of new players that haven't worked together before, you need to allow them time to get used to playing with each other.

The amount of time that Röhl has got to instill these players into his system and have them firing ready for the new season should give Wednesday fans that extra bit of confidence about the season to come.

This isn't a panicked approach to the window where they are signing a lot of players late on in summer. This is a measured, calculated, encouraging approach to recruitment.