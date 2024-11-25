Danny Rohl has confirmed that Akin Famewo has a long road to recovery ahead of him after suffering a muscle injury against Portsmouth.

The defender had become a key part of the Owls’ first team squad prior to going down with an issue in their victory over Pompey last month.

The 26-year-old managed just 28 minutes at Fratton Park before having to come off early with an issue.

His absence from the side since has been a blow to the Yorkshire outfit, with Famewo cementing himself as a regular starter in Rohl’s side in the weeks leading up to the Portsmouth trip.

However, the defender will now be out of action for some time after it was confirmed that he suffered a bad muscle injury.

Akin Famewo - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 17 (15) 1 (1) 2023-24 35 (30) 0 2024-25 8 0 (1) As of November 25th

Rohl has revealed that Famewo is now on a long road to recovery, and doesn’t expect him to be back in action until at least March.

However, on a more positive note, the German coach confirmed that Olaf Kobacki will not be on the sidelines for quite as long.

“I think with Akin the earliest point will be March,” said Rohl, via The Star.

“And that’s a long, long way.

“We have to build him up and there’s a long way to go on that.

“With Olaf we’re hoping it’ll be by the end of the year, that one was also a muscle injury.

“But at the moment we have 22 players, three goalkeepers available, and I think that is a good point at this time of the year.”

Famewo has started eight games so far this season, coming into the side in the team’s 1-1 draw against QPR in September.

He had not come out of the side since then prior to his injury at Fratton Park last month.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Sheffield Wednesday sit 15th in the Championship table following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

This result has left the Owls with five wins from 16 games, with the gap to the relegation zone just four points.

Rohl’s side have won just one of their last four league games, with their last victory coming with that away trip to Portsmouth in October.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a midweek trip to face 22nd place Hull City on Tuesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off at the MKM Stadium.

Long-term Famewo absence is a blow for Rohl

Famewo had nailed down a starting role in Sheffield Wednesday’s backline prior to going down injured against Portsmouth.

This setback will hurt him and the team quite badly now, as he was performing at the best he’s been in his time at Hillsborough.

However, there’s not much that can be done about it now and Rohl just has to get on with it with the players at his disposal.

There aren’t too many other major injury issues, aside from Kobacki, due to players like Ben Hamer and Nathaniel Chalobah returning to fitness, which is a positive for the team to take into this upcoming busy winter schedule.