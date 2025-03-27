Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt yet another defensive availability blow, as manager Danny Röhl has revealed Max Lowe will not feature again for the Owls this season.

Lowe, 27, joined Wednesday in a controversial move from Sheffield United in the summer and has made 34 Championship appearances this season across the backline.

Owls supporters have been eagerly awaiting an injury update on the left sided defender, after he was substituted on the 39th minute of the Steel City Derby preceding the international break.

Danny Röhl confirms Max Lowe will not play for Sheffield Wednesday again this season

“We have almost a full house on the training pitch. This is a good thing and there will be some difficult decisions at the weekend.” Röhl told The Sheffield Star of availability for the Owls’ Saturday clash with Cardiff City.

However - there was bad news to follow.

“For Max Lowe, the season is over for him,” Röhl continued. “We look to the season and we have had to change the defence a lot of times which has not helped with the rhythm.”

“This is football, it happens and we will look to find a solution for the weekend. It’s a shame for Max, he has been a really good signing for us and has made good steps with us this season.”

Max Lowe in the 24/25 Championship Appearances 34 Minutes 2687 Successful passes 1055 Tackles won 53 Duels won 144 Interceptions 41 Recoveries 88

“He fully deserves his credit this season. When he arrived the big question mark was whether he can play consistently, because when you look to his history he wasn’t able to do this.”

“But he played on the highest level, and a lot of minutes for us. He started as a full back, then a centre back in a three, then in a four - he gives a lot of options.”

“I think he improved a lot with the ball, found new solutions during the year, and that was fantastic. We’ll miss him, but again, this is football.”

Lowe injury is another devastating blow to the Owls’ optimistic play off push

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to bolster the backline in January - or replace Bambo Diaby in the summer - has once again haunted the team.

With eight Championship games remaining, the Owls’ favourable run in - only playing three teams above them in the table - is feeling unlikely to come to any play off fruition, thanks to the lack of stability across the defence.

Solace may be found in the return of Akin Famewo - another left sided defender expected to return after the international break - but his five month absence may raise form concerns for the run in.

It is another blow to a Sheffield Wednesday season that seems to be going out with a whimper.

The injury to Lowe represents another setback in what has become a frustrating period for the Owls.

With the play-off dream hanging by a thread, Röhl's challenge now is to maintain team morale and find tactical solutions that can salvage something meaningful from a season that, at times, promised much but is beginning to underwhelm.