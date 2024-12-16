Danny Rohl has been an undoubted success at Sheffield Wednesday, but he's now poised to be faced with a stick-or-twist conundrum amid links to Southampton, who are looking to appoint a new manager following the sacking of Russell Martin.

The German boss took over Wednesday in October 2023, where their Championship status already appeared a foregone conclusion after a shocking start to the campaign under Xisco Munoz. Alas, Rohl eventually completed the great escape by overturning an 11-point deficit to keep them in the division on the final day, which saw him duly rewarded with a new "long-term" contract.

Rohl has brought both stability and upwards progression to Hillsborough during a more tumultuous off-pitch backdrop under controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri. Wednesday are continuing to arguably punch above their weight courtesy of Rohl, who has the side in ninth place and just five points shy of the play-offs approaching the season's midway point following a 3-1 victory over Oxford United on the weekend.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 16 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Burnley 21 +18 41 4th Sunderland 21 +15 40 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34 7th Watford 20 +3 34 8th West Bromwich Albion 21 +8 32 9th Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

However, the popular boss is now set to meet perhaps his single most imposing dilemma with the Owls to date amid reports of Southampton's interest.

Southampton's reported Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday interest following Russell Martin sacking

Members of the Saints' hierarchy are "admirers" of Rohl according to The Sun's Jack Rosser, who reported the news from his X account on Sunday evening. The revelation came immediately after Southampton officially announced their decision to part ways with Russell Martin, which had appeared on the cards for some time.

However, as per a fresh report from talkSPORT, there are complications surrounding any potential move for Rohl. That's because compensation is "likely to be an issue". While it's not known just how much the Saints would have to stump up in order to prize the former Bayern Munich assistant down south, his commitment to a new long-term deal only back in the summer means it certainly wouldn't be cheap.

It's a factor which is poised to conclude Southampton's interest, according to another recent update, this time from GIVEMESPORT. But if Rohl himself was to desire a move, you could see the situation potentially playing out differently and given the backing which he appears to have at boardroom level by the Saints, perhaps the worry among Wednesdayites shouldn't be completely put to bed just yet as Southampton continue their search for a Martin replacement.

Martin faced the final hammer blow of his stay in Hampshire as his side were humiliated by Tottenham Hotspur in a crushing 5-0 home defeat on Sunday, leaving Southampton with no other viable option than to part ways with the former Swansea City boss.

The 38-year-old guided Southampton back to the Premier League from the Championship at the first time of asking by gaining promotion through the play-offs at the end of the previous season, although he wasn't short of critics on occasion and fell short of making the side competitive at the highest level.

After just 16 games, Southampton are already adrift at the bottom of the league, and they're nine points below 17th-placed Leicester City, having accumulated just five points and a sole league victory over fellow strugglers Everton under Martin. Whoever his successor turns out to be will have an all-but-insurmountable task at trying to keep Southampton in the top-flight, as their fate already appears sealed.

It's not yet explicitly clear who Southampton are eyeing to replace Martin, but Rohl clearly has backers and that's little wonder given he was formerly assistant to Ralph Hassenhutl.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday dilemma amid Southampton interest

It'll be no surprise to Wednesdayites that Rohl has Premier League interest either. The gravity of his success in the Steel City, coupled with his extraordinary young age for a second-tier manager, means the 35-year-old was always going to earn attention, and there is a rather long-term acceptance that he will manage in the Premier League at some stage.

Whether that's with Wednesday or not awaits to be seen, though Southampton's admiration provokes a huge dilemma which only Rohl can really answer. He's sustaining a palpable feel-good factor in the blue-and-white quarters of Sheffield at the minute and is even helping the club to have an outside shot at reaching the play-offs, although their upwards progression either way is worth lauding.

It's a project which Rohl himself is clearly extremely committed to, although he'll want his achievements rewarded with increased backing from Chansiri in the market and that, you would imagine, may influence any decision taken.

Related Sheffield Wednesday will have expected more after Celtic heartbreak Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have failed to kick on after leaving Sheffield Wednesday for Celtic in 2021.

Alternatively, Rohl could quite well leave to take on a new challenge which, if executed successfully, would do sheer wonders for his stock. Southampton appear destined for the Championship either way, but to even go there and give them half a chance at survival, let alone even pulling off a second great escape, would no doubt amplify his managerial credentials.

Realistically, the Saints should be preparing for life in the Championship already and that adds further logic behind their admiration for Rohl, who is certainly among the better managers at this level and would give them a strong chance at going straight back up.

Delivering a promotion, regardless of the budget, would be great for Rohl's record, and it's something which you've got to wonder if he's capable of pulling off with the Owls, through no fault nor flaw of his own, of course.

He's got a big decision to make, that's for sure, and the reasons to stay put or leave are both compelling.