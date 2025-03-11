This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Danny Rohl has transformed Sheffield Wednesday in his 17 months in charge of the club, with the Owls going from relegation certainties to outside play-off contenders since his arrival in October 2023.

The Yorkshire outfit were rock-bottom of the division when the German took charge at Hillsborough in the early stages of last season, before undergoing a stark turnaround in results to fight their way to safety, before continuing that momentum into the current campaign.

A top-half finish could well be on the cards this season as the Steel City side continue to pick up points on a regular basis, with Rohl’s reputation continuing to grow at pace as a result.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna about the current boss’s position at the club, and the long-term hopes for the man in the dugout.

Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday exit predicted amid Dejphon Chansiri issues

As good as Rohl has been in his current post, there have been underlying issues with Owls’ owner Dejphon Chansiri which have added doubt to the German’s long-term plans at the football club.

A breakdown in communication between manager and owner saw Wednesday fail to make any major additions to the playing staff during the recent January transfer window, with Ibrahim Cissoko joining on loan from Toulouse, while Ryo Hatsuse also signed from Vissel Kobe.

That lack of depth in the playing squad had hindered any hopes of a play-off push in the second-half of the season, with injuries taking their toll on a squad pushed to its limits, and McKenna believes issues like that will see Rohl look to move elsewhere before too long.

When asked whether he could see Rohl in his post in three years' time, the Owls fan said: “I don’t think he is in the long haul, and I have known that for a while, so it is just a case of enjoying him while you can while he is here.

“He has been the best thing to happen to the club in over 20 years, but he is a very ambitious manager and it is clear that during his time here his ambition isn’t being matched.

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday Championship managerial record (Transfermarkt) Matches 71 Wins 28 Draws 24 Defeats 29 Win % 39.4% Points per game 1.38 As of 10/3/25

“He is constantly being asked to perform miracles and he clearly finds it tough to work with someone like Dejphon Chansiri.”

Danny Rohl worry voiced as Southampton rumours reemerge

Rohl was said to be a consideration for Premier League side Southampton earlier this season, before the Saints opted to appoint Ivan Juric as Russell Martin’s successor in their battle against the drop in the top flight.

With the writing on the wall regarding their impending relegation back to the EFL, the rumours about another move for Rohl have started to gather pace of late, with Juric said to be leaving St Mary’s at the end of the season.

With their return to the EFL resulting in considerably less compensation needing to be paid to Wednesday as a result, McKenna is confident things will only go one way this summer, unless things drastically change at the club he supports.

He continued: “Southampton were interested in him in January, and I can see them coming back in during the summer. Even if it is not Southampton, I don’t think that would be the only suitors for him this summer.

“Even if he is here at the start of the next season - which I don’t think is likely - is he going to be here in three years' time? No, I couldn’t see that at all.

“I suppose the only thing that would make me change my answer, and would make Danny Rohl change his mind is if new owners came in with ambition and sold a vision to Danny Rohl to buy into.

“Right now, there is nothing for Danny Rohl to buy into here, so it is a case of enjoying him while he is here, but knowing that it won’t be for that much longer unfortunately.”