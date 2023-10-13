Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has appointed young coach Danny Röhl as the permanent replacement for Xisco Munoz, with hopes that he can turn the tide for the struggling Championship club.

It's a new dawn at Sheffield Wednesday, with young coach Danny Röhl appointed as the permanent replacement for Xisco Munoz and charged with turning the tide at the Championship club, and there are reasons to believe that Hillsborough stalwart Barry Bannan could well thrive under the 34-year-old.

Dejphon Chansiri called time on Munoz's ill-fated spell, which saw the Owls win just once in 12 games and left them rock bottom in the second tier, earlier this month and he's rolled the dice by appointing first time manager Röhl.

The German has an eye-catching CV, having worked as an assistant for the Germany national team, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Southampton among other roles, but stepping out on his own into management represents a new challenge and the situation Wednesday find themselves in means he's set for a baptism of fire.

We don't yet know what sort of boss Röhl will be but his comments on coaching philosophy in an interview with German outlet DW after he completed his Pro License earlier in 2023 hint at what we can expect and suggest that Bannan could thrive under him.

How has Barry Bannan fared in the Championship this season?

The Wednesday captain was central to their promotion via the League One play-off final last season but has struggled to hit the heights usually expected from him since his return to the Championship.

Having been limited to seven appearances due to injury, the Scot has scored once, not yet providing a single assist or created a big chance, and is averaging just 1.1 key passes per game (Sofascore).

In a squad that looks to be lacking a little in attacking quality, Bannan could well prove to be the difference between promotion or relegation but so far the performances of the skipper and his team are pointing toward the drop.

What has Danny Röhl said about his coaching philosophy?

Speaking to DW earlier this year, Röhl outlined the importance he sees in having creative and bold players on the pitch that are given the freedom to make decisions in-game, rather than dulled by the responsibilities of a coach's desired setup.

He said: "The topic of players and people is coming more to the fore again than perhaps was the case in the past.

"Alongside the playing philosophy of a coach, it’s now more about players making decisions on the field themselves.

“We should also take this into account in player development and give players freedom and space to develop individually.

“In recent years, creativity and decision-making on the pitch have been neglected. Too early on, formations and basic structure have been the focus and playing ‘simple’ football lost importance. We coaches can deliver a framework but the decisions have to be made by the players on the field.”

Röhl added: "For us as a staff, it’s important to give players the feeling they can make bold decisions. I think it’s much worse when you don’t make a decision and leave everything open so as not to make any mistakes, than when a mistake happens.

“For example, I want a fullback to defend higher up the field once in a while rather than wait passively in his position for the whole match and never get into the game. Consistency and bold decisions are important to me.”

What does this tell us about how Danny Röhl could use Barry Bannan?

The arrival of a young coach and one that has worked under the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl may initially have pointed toward a heavily system-based approach at Hillsborough - with the pressing and energy of other midfielders meaning they're preferred over Bannan, whose contributions out of possession are not what they used to be.

But if Röhl wants creative players that are allowed and encouraged to make bold decisions in-game then surely a maverick like the Scot will be central to his plans.

That might mean constructing a midfield that is still effective out of possession by putting players around Bannan that allow him to focus on influencing the game with the ball at his feet.

After a difficult first few months back in the Championship, that may be just what the 33-year-old needs to get back to his best.