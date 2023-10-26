Highlights Despite a tough start and being bottom of the table, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl believes in his players and emphasizes the need to stick to the process.

Röhl acknowledges the challenges they face but remains focused on the next game and taking something from it.

The Owls need to come together as a team and show full commitment in order to defy the odds and escape relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has emphasised his belief "in the players" despite the "tough challenge" that they face in the Championship this season.

The Owls are bottom of the table with just three points from 13 games and have lost both of the German coach's first two games in charge - suffering defeats away at Watford on Saturday and at Plymouth Argyle last night.

Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Röhl's side held their own for the first half hour or so but two goals just before the break proved a killer as Mustapha Bundu and Morgan Whittaker scored in quick succession to put Argyle in control.

Ryan Hardie made it three inside the final 20 minutes to give the Pilgrims a first win in five games to climb to 18th in the Championship.

Wednesday, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table and winless since they returned to the division, alongside Plymouth, via League One promotion last term.

They're back at Hillsborough on Sunday, in what is the new manager's first home game, as they host fellow relegation battlers Rotherham United.

Danny Röhl outlines belief in Sheffield Wednesday squad

Speaking to club media after the game, Röhl issued a defiant message no doubt aimed at both the fans and his players.

He admitted that his side face a tough challenge in 2023/24 but outlined his belief in the current group and the need for them to stick to the process.

"Today, we can be a little bit disappointed but tomorrow, we have to focus again for Sunday," he said.

"I believe in the group, I believe in the players but we have to do it again and again. I know it's a process, I know it's a tough challenge until the end of the season but in the moment, it's about looking for the next game and taking something from the next game at home."

Asked whether there were positives to take ahead of Sunday's game against the Millers, he added: "Yeah, for sure. The first 25, 30 minutes was the way that we want to play. It was a lot of movement with the ball, it was deep runs, we had high ball-winning situations, but then we have to earn something and it meant we have to score. If you score, you can create more self-confidence, the opponents are a little bit down and the crowd, the sound will be less, this is important.

"But, we will do this, again and again. I believe in the group and also in our players. It's a hard time but we will do it."

Owls need to pull together

There can be no underestimating the size of the task facing Wednesday and the 34-year-old in what is his first management job.

He brings no shortage of coaching pedigree, having worked at Bayern Munich and the German national team, among other clubs but what he faces now is a different experience entirely.

That said, he needs the full commitment of his players and the support of the fanbase if he is to pull off what would be an odds-defying escape from relegation.

The Owls need to pull together.