Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has identified a key area of his side's game that is leading to them conceding goals and dropping points.

The Owls are running out of time to save themselves from relegation back to League One after just one season in the Championship. The German boss has done incredibly well to even give this side a chance of staying up, but their recent run of good form has ended, and there is still a gap that they have to bridge in order to be safe.

The only way that Wednesday might be able to hold on to their brilliant young manager is if they can survive the drop, and with what he's been able to do this season, he seems like a manager who is going to be successful for a long time. Sunderland are said to be interested in taking on the 34-year-old in the summer as they search for their next permanent head coach, according to The i.

As form has slipped, Röhl has noticed a certain trend in his side's performances, and changing that trend could be the difference between safety and relegation.

Danny Röhl identifies problem that is costing Sheffield Wednesday points

The German believes that his team's lack of effectiveness when it comes to set-pieces has been a big in the last few games. He told The Star, after the Owls lost to Middlesbrough: "This is for me a big, big part of the last few weeks. At Huddersfield, the first goal, against Ipswich the second goal, with Bristol City for 1-1, against Swansea for 1-1, and today for 1-0. It’s a big part in this game, especially in this league as well.

"I think we can also look at how many set pieces we concede against us as well, and this is also a reason. If you’re more active and push them out and force them more into their half, then you won’t have as many set pieces against you.

"It’s an issue, and it’s costing us points - it also breaks a little bit your belief because it’s another conceded goal. But we have to find solutions for this, and that’s our job for the last six games."

The stats show that this has been an ongoing issue for this team, and not just a problem that has arisen in the last few games. According to WhoScored, Wednesday have scored the third least goals from set-pieces this season in the league (6), and have conceded the fourth-most goals from set-pieces (13). That latter number doesn't include the opening goal in their game against Boro, which went down as a Michael Ihiekwe own goal.

Not scoring much from set plays is bad enough, but they have underperformed their expected goals (xG) from set-pieces by over six goals (12.74), which means that they should have scored half-a-dozen more times from these events than they actually have, according to The Analyst. The data also suggests that they should have kept out three more goals from set plays than they actually have - Wednesday's xGA (expected goals against) from set pieces is 9.85.

Set piece effectiveness is vital for struggling teams

Almost all of the teams in and around the Owls have been more successful than them at set plays. Almost 40% of Millwall's goals have come from these scenarios - just under 20% of the goals that Röhl's side have scored this season have come from set-pieces.

These teams down at the bottom don't tend to create much from open play. In fact, there are only two teams in the bottom eight of the Championship which rank in the top half of the league for xG from open play: Blackburn Rovers (5th) and Plymouth Argyle (8th).

Wednesday need to take these opportunities to perform well in both boxes, because these are the decisive areas of the pitch. Currently, they are struggling with them, but turning it around could be the key to their survival.