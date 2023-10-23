Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is considering bringing in a new arrival to replace the recently departed goalkeeping coach Antonello Brambilla.

Röhl has already brought in three new coaches, while set piece specialist Nico Knaubel is reportedly set to join as well, and there could be at least one more addition to the backroom staff.

The appointment of Chris Powell shows that Röhl recognizes the importance of experience and knowledge of the English game, and he has the freedom to bring in a new goalkeeping coach if he feels it's necessary.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has hinted that there could be another new arrival at Hillsborough as he looks to replacement recently departed goalkeeping coach Antonello Brambilla and continues to build out his backroom staff.

The German has already brought in three new coaches - Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen - with set piece specialist Nico Knaubel reportedly on his way.

Röhl was appointed as the permanent replacement for Xisco Munoz during the October international break and tasked with turning things around at Hillsborough after a disastrous start to their first season back in the Championship.

It's a tough ask for a young coach in his first full job in management and the 34-year-old's tenure started in defeat on Saturday as the Owls lost to Watford at Vicarage Road courtesy of Yaser Asprilla's 82nd-minute winner.

That defeat means Wednesday remain rock bottom in the Championship - winless, with just three points from their first 12 games, and already nine points adrift of safety.

The table highlights the size of the challenge that Röhl has on his hands in South Yorkshire and it's no surprise he's moved quickly to bring some trusted lieutenants in.

Potential new Sheffield Wednesday arrival

The new arrivals so far have included two fellow products of the RB coaching system in Lense - Wednesday's new performance manager who worked at Dynamo Dresden, RB Leipzig, and Schalke before joining Ralf Rangnick during his short spell at Manchester United - and Henrik Pedersen - who cut his teeth with RB Salzburg and RB Ghana, among other clubs, before stepping into management himself and then leaving Danish club Vendsyssel FF to head to Hillsborough.

The outlier in that regard is the third coaching appointment. Powell is a familiar face for fans of English football - enjoying a lengthy playing career that included England caps, managing the likes of Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town, as well as holding coaching roles with England and Tottenham - and brings a wealth of experience to the backroom staff.

Knaubel, another RB coach, is reportedly set to join as a set piece specialist and there could well be at least one more new arrival through the door.

Brambilla, Wednesday's goalkeeping coach, left alongside Munoz earlier this month and though Nicky Weaver has stepped into the role in an interim capacity, Röhl has hinted he could look to bring in a replacement.

"Yes. I'm trying but we'll speak about this position also in the next few days," he told Yorkshire Live.

"At the moment we have Nicky (Weaver) and he is doing very well. But I have to decide in the next few days about this position."

New Owls coaches

It's all about finding a balance for Röhl. The young coach needs people he can trust working alongside him in what is a hugely challenging first management job.

But the appointment of Powell shows he recognises the importance of experience and knowledge of the English game.

Weaver, previously head of academy goalkeeping at Hillsborough, has plenty of that as well but that doesn't necessarily make him the best placed to take on his interim role permanently.

It's positive that Röhl appears to have the freedom to bring in a new goalkeeping coach if he feels that's what's necessary.