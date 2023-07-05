Danny Murphy has disagreed with Enzo Maresca’s comments about Leicester City being "the most important club in the Championship."

The Foxes are preparing for life back in the Championship and are doing so with a new manager on board in Maresca.

The Italian has arrived from Manchester City, where he was assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

This is Maresca’s first job in English football, and he will hope his experience as a coach will help him as he is now a manager.

His new side is starting to take shape as the club continues to be busy in the summer transfer window.

It is expected to be a summer of much change at the club as players look to leave and Maresca looks to make his own stamp on the team with new signings.

What did Enzo Maresca say about Leicester City being in the Championship?

After his first couple of weeks in the Leicester hotseat, Maresca had his first press conference to introduce himself to the media.

In that press conference, Maresca claimed that Leicester are the most important club in the league.

He said, via Leicestershire Live: “Leicester in Championship, every team wants to come here and take points because we are Leicester, probably for them, we are the most important club in the Championship.”

These comments from Maresca haven’t gone down well with pundit Danny Murphy, who told talkSPORT on Wednesday that might be the case for Leeds United but not Maresca’s Leicester.

He told talkSPORT: “He seems confident, you would think so wouldn’t you if they have already given him the position he must have done reasonably well in the interview and showed some competence.

“I think he is a bit naive thinking Leicester is a place of reward for people whether they will go there, the stadium is a bit open it’s not intimidating, because they have got one or two players who played in the Premier League last season

“I don’t think just by seeing a replica of the trophy or a few pictures as you walk through the halls of Leicester as a Championship player that you would then go ‘Oh my God we really want to beat them today’. From my personal experience you are more likely to go ‘I really want to beat you today because we are away at Leeds, the stadium’s full and this is brilliant’.”

Leicester are definitely going to be classed as one of the ‘big boys’ in the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

So, with that tag, they are going to get teams that are eager to prove a point and want to beat them. However, as Murphy states, it may be more that Leeds United are the team that everyone wants to go and beat, considering the history of the football club.

Leicester should be finishing in the play-offs at the very least this season, and at their home stadium, they are going to get teams that want to make a statement. But Leeds’ Elland Road is probably associated with the stadium where teams would definitely pick to cause an upset.