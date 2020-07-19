Danny Murphy outlines the transfer policy Leeds United should follow in the Premier League

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Leeds United to make sure that they add some Premier League experience to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

The Whites have already wrapped up promotion to the Premier League and the Championship title with two matches remaining, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side having been a class above all other sides in the division for the vast majority of the campaign.

Bielsa will now be facing a crucial transfer window as he looks to re-establish Leeds back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence – and they will likely be looking at the success of recent promoted sides such as Wolves and Sheffield United as they look to secure the right additions.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Murphy urged Leeds to not make the same mistakes that the likes of Aston Villa and Fulham have done in the last few years in bringing in players without Premier League experience, as they look to improve the squad in the right areas.

He said: “The trick for Bielsa is to find the right players without detracting from what he’s got. Ideally, Leeds will bring in some Premier League know-how this summer, and those players will compete for first-team spots.

“Though Sheffield United have been phenomenal, clubs usually struggle if they have too many players untried and untested at the top level. It cost Fulham when they were relegated last season and Norwich have just suffered the same fate. When Aston Villa made a lot of signings last summer, not enough were proven in this country.

“Leeds have a terrific crop of young players headed by Kalvin Phillips. Jack Harrison and Ben White have excelled on loan and hopefully Leeds can keep them. But the top flight is unforgiving and those young lads will need calm heads around them during the difficult times.”

The verdict

You can see exactly where Murphy is coming from here with Leeds needing to make sure that they strengthen their talented squad with the right additions to help them prepare for life back in the Premier League next season – and the business they do will go a long way to seeing how well they do.

The likes of Aston Villa, Fulham and to a lesser extent Norwich City have all recruited players without enough Premier League experience over the last few windows and have subsequently lacked the knowledge and know-how needed to avoid getting into a relegation scrap.

Bielsa is an astute planner and one of the most methodical managers in the game, so you would imagine that any players he brings to the club will be completely able to perform in the Premier League, but as Murphy suggests you imagine they will need to add at least one or two more experienced campaigners this summer.