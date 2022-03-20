Danny Murphy issues score prediction for Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Danny Murphy has given his prediction for this evening’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The Championship side host Jurgen Klopp’s team at the City Ground with the winner earning a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Forest have beaten two Premier League sides already to reach this stage of the competition.

In the third round they dispatched Arsenal 1-0, before a 4-1 hammering of Leicester City in the next set of games.

Huddersfield Town were also eliminated by Forest, but Murphy believes Liverpool will be a step too far for Steve Cooper’s side.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in 23 years, with Forest also playing their first quarter final since 1996.

“It’s hard to believe Forest have been out of the Premier League for 23 years. Steve Cooper has done a wonderful job and they are proof a good Cup run can help your league form,” wrote Murphy in the Daily Mail.

“Liverpool will have to be careful not to go the way of Arsenal and Leicester at the City Ground but Jurgen Klopp has built a very strong-minded group. With the international break next, he may select a stronger team than usual.

“I think they will have the firepower to avoid a shock. Roberto Firmino made the difference at Arsenal on Wednesday and he will be important. Forest will want to fly into Liverpool but Firmino has the touch and awareness to beat any press.

“Djed Spence has been a great story this season. On loan from Middlesbrough, he’s becoming a £25million player at Forest.”

Murphy singled out Roberto Firmino as the potential key man for Liverpool if they are to get past Forest this evening.

Murphy has predicted a 2-0 win for the away side, with the winner progressing to the semi-finals.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place immediately before kick-off so both teams will know their potential opponents going into the game.

The Verdict

Murphy played for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004 so will likely be rooting for the away side this evening.

But Liverpool are certainly the favourites going into the game.

Klopp has never reached this stage of the competition but they are now fighting for an unprecedented quadruple having won the League Cup a few weeks ago.

This will surely be a big occasion as both sides will reignite one of English football’s great rivalries.