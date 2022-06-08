Danny Murphy issues Neco Williams verdict amid Fulham speculation

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has urged Neco Williams to leave the Reds this summer.

The full back spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, who maintain their interest in bringing the youngster to the club on a permanent basis.

The Welshman played 14 league games for the Cottagers as they comfortably earned promotion back to the top flight for the upcoming campaign.

Marco Silva’s side earned an impressive 90 points as they clinched the Championship title along the way.

Murphy believes that Williams is unlikely to receive game time ahead of Trent Alexander Arnold at Liverpool and that should be a big cause of concern.

Wales have now qualified for the World Cup in Qatar for this winter.

Speaking on Talksport, the former Liverpool midfielder suggested Williams’ best chance at earning a starting place in the tournament is to gain regular first team football.

“I think so [pushing for a move ahead of the World Cup would be a good idea],” said Murphy, via Anfield Watch.

“That would make perfect sense.

“You wouldn’t want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity by just not getting game time, even if it means just a loan.

“He did well actually against Ukraine. In terms of personal motivation, when you are looking to succeed in your career as a young man and you are trying to, either find a club or establish yourself at a club, it gives you more incentive.”

Liverpool have set a £15 million asking price that they are not set to budge on this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham will meet that in any negotiations between the clubs, with no decision made by the Cottagers as of yet.

The Verdict

The winter dynamic of this next World Cup will have a huge impact on the transfer market, with players now seeking moves they might not have made if the tournament was this summer.

Williams could be one such player, with a berth in the Wales starting side surely seen as a must by the 22-year old.

His performances for Fulham earned him a place in Robert Page’s side in the recent play-off games.

But if he is on the bench between now and November then that place in the team will not be guaranteed, so a move away may be the best move for him in career at this stage.