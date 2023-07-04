Danny Murphy has predicted that Liverpool will not make a successful move for Roméo Lavia.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes that his old club won’t sign another player in that area of the team.

The Premier League side have already moved for two new arrivals for that position in the squad this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister has officially signed for the Reds in a reported £35 million move from Brighton, with a deal also agreed with RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp has historically utilised a three-man midfield during his time in charge at Anfield, so another big-money signing would represent a total overhaul of his current options.

What is the latest in the Roméo Lavia transfer situation?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Lavia amid interest from a number of big clubs.

It is understood that the Merseyside outfit are preparing an offer worth £40 million, although the Saints are set to hold out for a deal closer to £50 million.

However, they face competition for the 19-year-old, with rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all named as potential suitors of the promising midfielder.

Speaking on Talksport, Murphy has claimed that Liverpool won’t make the move for Lavia.

The 46-year-old believes that Klopp’s side don’t need another midfield signing due to the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad, who was used in that position in the closing weeks of the last campaign.

“I don’t think we will see Liverpool spend huge money on Lavia or another midfield player because of Trent, I don’t,” said Murphy.

How did Roméo Lavia fare last season?

Lavia has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for Southampton last season.

The Belgian had a breakout campaign following a £10.5 million move to the Saints from Manchester City.

The midfielder featured 29 times in the Premier League as the team finished bottom of the table.

While Southampton’s 11-year stint in the top flight came to an end, Lavia still earned a lot of credit as he stood out as one of the team’s better players.

Relegation has led to increased speculation surrounding his future, which seemingly lies away from St. Mary’s.

However, it remains to be seen where he will end up next given the number of big clubs still currently competing for his signature.

Manchester City also hold a buy-back clause in their deal with Southampton that is worth £40 million.

But it won’t become active until the summer of 2024.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Should Liverpool end their pursuit of Roméo Lavia due to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold did occupy a midfield position in the closing weeks of Liverpool’s season, but he was still being used as a full back in doing so.

It is likely Klopp will keep this system in place for the team next season, so Alexander-Arnold’s presence likely won’t impact their pursuit of another midfielder.

If we consider Liverpool’s old midfield as Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, then Mac Allister, Lavia and Szoboszlai would be the like-for-like replacements.

But in this changed system, Szoboszlai will be allowed go further forward than Henderson, with Alexander-Arnold now slotting in beside the sitting midfielder, as opposed to replacing them, so a replacement for Fabinho could still be signed.