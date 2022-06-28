Danny Murphy gives his verdict on Tony Mowbray’s time at Blackburn Rovers amid new Dahl Tomasson era

Blackburn Rovers had a good season last year as they ended up sat eighth in the league, just falling short of the play-offs.

There has been plenty of change at Ewood Park in preparation for the new season which included the departure of manager Tony Mowbray following the expiration of his contract this summer.

After a lengthy process to find a replacement, Rovers have appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson to take them forward.

The new manager will be looking to build upon the good foundations already in place at the club with the hope of taking the club further up the league.

However, former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Danny Murphy claims he has big boots to fill as he told SpilXperten: “Tony Mowbray did a great job. I am a big fan of him, I like him a lot.

“He is a very humble man, and he is a really knowledgable man, and he did tremendously well last year.

“I think with the budget that he had been working with, Mowbray did a good job. I always like to see my old teams do well, and I think it was a tough job for him.

“We all know how competitive the Championship is. Even when you have got a good, big budget, it is still so competitive.

“You’ve got the Premier League teams coming down with the parachute payments and you have teams in the Championship who are going to push and have a go each season.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Blackburn Rovers players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Adam Armstrong Newcastle United Southampton Coventry City Brentford

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with Murphy about how well Tony Mowbray did during his time with Blackburn and although his side just missed out on a top six finish last season, they were well deserving of being at the top end of the table.

Furthermore, he’s not wrong in the fact that it’s hard at the top of the Championship as you have teams with parachute payments and there’s a fair difference in budget sizes in the league.

Tomasson will no doubt be eager to push up the table next season but he will be under no illusion of the size of the job given the competitive nature of the league.