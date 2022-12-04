Danny Murphy delivers verdict on Stoke City’s Harry Souttar after World Cup exploits

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar was part of the Australia squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Socceroos enjoyed an excellent tournament, defying the odds to qualify from a group including world champions France and many people’s dark horses Denmark, bouncing back from an opening 4-1 defeat to the French with back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

It was the first time Australia had reached the knockout stages of the tournament in 16 years and Souttar was part of the defence which showed such resilience and organisation.

But Graham Arnold’s side exited the tournament on Saturday despite an incredibly spirited performance in a 2-1 defeat to favourites Argentina. Goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez put Lionel Scaloni’s men firmly in control, before an Enzo Fernandez own goal halved the deficit. Australia were denied by a stoppage-time save from Emiliano Martinez, but could not find the equaliser meaning their World Cup journey was over.

It was incredibly commendable from a side who little was expected of and Souttar played every minute of every game, which is particularly impressive given that the 24-year-old only recently returned from a year out with a knee injury.

Souttar’s performances during the tournament certainly have not gone unnoticed, with his national team manager Arnold urging Premier League clubs to make a move for him.

This view was echoed by BBC pundit Danny Murphy, who was commentating on the game on Saturday night.

The former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham midfielder was full of praise for Souttar’s displays.

“I have to say, Souttar’s use of the ball has been so good in the games I’ve seen. I know he’s been injured for a long time but the Stoke supporters must be desperate to get him back and get him in the side,” Murphy said during his commentary.

When asked if he was saying that Souttar was capable of playing at a higher level, the former England international gave an emphatic response.

“I am indeed. He’s certainly done his chances no harm in this World Cup,” Murphy claimed.

The verdict

Souttar fully deserves the credit he is receiving from Murphy here.

He has been an integral member of the Australia team who have had such an outstanding tournament, showing his solidity in defence but also his calmness and quality on the ball.

The World Cup offered Souttar a chance to show his talents on the world stage and give people a reminder of his abilities after such a long spell on the sidelines and he has taken his opportunity.

It will be a concern for Potters fans that Souttar is attracting so much attention and with both his national team manager and pundits like Murphy saying he can play in the Premier League, it seems like a matter of time before top flight clubs register an interest.

But the positive for Alex Neil is that in the short-term at least, he will be getting a player returning from the World Cup in excellent form who will be full of belief and much fitter having played in all four of Australia’s games.