Highlights Wagner praised by Mills for Norwich work.

Finances crucial for Championship success.

Norwich in top six fight, aiming for promotion.

Former Norwich City defender Danny Mills has praised the work David Wagner has done with the club.

Wagner has come under fire at times this season for his management of the Championship team - with the debate among supporters and in the media about whether he is the right coach for the job still raging on.

However, despite the heavy criticism, the Canaries are competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich are in contention for a play-off place, although currently occupy a spot outside the top six.

The club is hoping to make a return to the top flight this year at the second attempt, having been relegated two seasons ago.

Mills highlights key to Championship promotion

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via 888sport, Mills has claimed Wagner is a good coach and that he’s done a good job at Carrow Road.

However, he has highlighted what he feels is the key to clubs gaining promotion, and expects Norwich to be in the fight for a top six spot.

“I think he's a good coach, good manager. He's done well,” said Mills.

“I know a couple of staff there, obviously from when he was at Huddersfield still living up north.

“It's a good group of players. The difference between League One and the Championship is when teams drop into the Championship in the Premier League, the squads, the finances are supreme.

“You're looking at it now. Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton are all there or thereabouts.

“West Brom have been in and around it for some time. They've been in the Premier League previously. They know what it's about.

“Southampton obviously have gone on a fantastic run.

“Ipswich, don't think anybody really expected them to be up there from what they've done, but know Kieran McKenna is a fantastic manager.

“So Norwich, realistically, when you look at the start of the season, if I'm an owner of Norwich, I'm sitting down and going, right, let's have a look at our finances.

“Let's have a look at our budget compared to what other teams are spending, the strength of our squad.

“Where do I realistically think this team will finish? Not where do I want them to finish because we all want them to finish top of the league, but where realistic.

“I would have said play-offs is what we want.

“Realistically, anywhere from probably fourth to eighth is probably where we should finish, give or take on a few results.

“So I think they're heading in the right direction.”

Related 2 Championship players that Norwich City should sign for free this summer This duo could really improve David Wagner's squad next season - if the German is still in charge at Carrow Road by then...

While Mills believes the team is heading in the right direction, he has also warned that we are now fast approaching the most important part of the season, where results matter most.

“But as we all know this is the time of the season where it counts,” he added.

“It's about getting results, making it happen at this stage of the season and it's always that team that comes on a run late that does very well.

“They're too far off automatic promotion but they're only, what, three points off the play-offs, so they're not a million miles away.

“So they've got to force their way into that. And that just comes by consistency, not losing games, being in games and having to nick those ugly wins.”

Norwich City league position

Norwich are within three points of the play-off places with 12 games still to go, sitting seventh in the table.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last five league games, but face a couple of very important fixtures to start the new month.

First up is a home game against promotion rivals Sunderland before they travel to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough.

The meeting against the Black Cats comes on 2 March.

Norwich are still in the promotion mix

The Canaries are in a solid position in the table, despite having suffered some major injury issues this year.

Pre-season expectation was for the club to be in the mix for a play-off place and finishing in the top six is still very much possible with 12 games to go.

This will be an important few weeks for the club’s top six hopes, with games against Sunderland and Boro before a run of winnable fixtures against Rotherham, Stoke and Plymouth heading into the international break.

If they can keep their unbeaten run going through this run, then that should give the team a good platform to go into the final few weeks with optimism a play-off finish can be achieved. From there, anything can happen.