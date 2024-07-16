Highlights Middlesbrough keen on full-back Ryan Giles for promotion push.

Hull boss doesn't expect Giles to leave amid Boro interest.

If asking price is around what Hull paid Giles could be worth it for promotion, says Danny Mills.

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on securing a permanent deal for Hull City left-back Ryan Giles this summer and pundit Danny Mills believes that Boro should pay the asking price for the former Luton Town defender if it would improve their promotion chances.

Boro have been embroiled in a transfer saga in recent weeks, as it's understood the club are interested in a reunion with the Tigers full-back this summer.

However, The Northern Echo have previously reported that Middlesbrough would not be intending to pay the reported £4m fee that Hull were obligated to buy Giles for this summer.

When asked about whether he thinks Giles will leave the MKM Stadium this summer, in an interview with BBC Humberside via Teesside Live, Hull City's vice chief executive Tan Kesler said: "No. I want Ryan to be a part of the leadership group and be proud of this organisation. Be proud of us and take us to the next level. He is capable of doing that.

"I don't expect to see him leave us or want to leave us. If he is going to leave, it needs to be a significant persuasion to us. But we are very confident that he shall stay."

Danny Mills: "It's worth it"

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Mills - a current pundit and former Middlesbrough right-back - made it clear that if adding Giles to their ranks will bolster their promotion prospects next season, then it would be worth paying Hull the fee they desire.

Mills said: “Transfers at Championship level are seeing some big money moves and £4m isn't a high fee to pay anymore.

“If he can help secure a play-off place and chance for promotion, then it's worth it.

“Experience in the League is key as well so the player can push on from the opening game which makes it a lot easier on the manager.”

In what has been a confusing series of events, Hull City completed the permanent signing of Giles from Luton Town earlier this summer for a fee believed to be £4m, after agreeing an obligation to buy the former Hatters defender in the original loan deal that saw him move to Hull in January.

However, that deal was sanctioned when the Tigers were under the management of Liam Rosenior, who has since left the club. Speculation began to arise over Giles' place in the team after new boss Tim Walter arrived at the football club.

There has been a growing feeling in recent days/weeks from those close to, and reporting on the situation, that Giles' move to Middlesbrough was becoming more of an inevitability.

But those aforementioned comments from Kesler would now suggest that Hull have no intention of selling the 24-year-old to Boro this summer, and instead see him as an important part of their plans.

Giles has bargain potential if he recaptures Boro form

Middlesbrough fans need no introduction to the kind of impact Giles could have on their football club. He's already shown them.

Ryan Giles 22/23 Boro stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 48 0 12 7.1/10

During his season-long loan spell with the Teessiders back in the 2022/23 season, Giles racked up a Championship-topping 11 assists, as he cultivated a reputation as one of the most feared players in the second tier.

With a single wave from his wand of a left foot, Giles would dazzle defenders with his precision crosses and would induce roars of attacking encouragement from the Riverside faithful every time he received the ball in space.

It's probably no coincidence that in the season Middlesbrough were able to field the Championship's top scorer, Chuba Akpom, and score for fun on what was at times a weekly basis, that they were also able to have Giles at their disposal too.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has undoubtedly been the most successful manager at extracting the best out of the highly talented left-back, as he's struggled to recapture his attacking prowess with both Luton and Hull since.

Therefore, should Boro conclude a deal for Giles this summer, Middlesbrough fans should be optimistic that he can rekindle his attacking threat once more, and if he does, they may well have captured one of the bargains of the window.