Former Norwich City defender Danny Mills believes that a top six finish must be the aim once again for his former side.

In recent years, the East Anglian side have become one of the stronger forces in the second tier, which stems from current Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke's success at Carrow Road in both 2019 and 2021, as the German led the Canaries to the Championship title in both years.

However, since their most recent relegation out of the Premier League in 2022, the ambition at Norwich hasn't been matched by a consistent level of performance, despite reaching the play-offs at the conclusion of last season.

Ultimately, a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Leeds in the play-off semi-finals cost David Wagner his job, before the German was swiftly replaced by Johaness Hoff Thorup, formerly of FC Nordsjælland.

Danny Mills issues Norwich City verdict ahead of new season

With the change of manager continuing the Canaries' approach of searching for highly-rated young managers across the continent, it still makes Norwich an unknown quantity to many ahead of the new season, with it being the 35-year-old's first managerial stint outside of Denmark.

Mills, who made 57 appearances for his hometown club before going on to feature for the likes of Leeds United, Manchester City and the England national team, believes it's imperative that Norwich set their stall out as early as possible in the transfer market and when the new campaign gets underway on August 10th, to sustain a bid for the top six across the season's entirety.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 47-year-old pundit stated: "It's so important the transfer business is done in advance of the season and the team get off to a good start. In the Championship, with games coming thick and fast, confidence of starting well is key and Norwich have good support so if home form starts well, this can bode well.

"Top six is the aim, but it's tough with three teams coming down who have money to spend and will invest, then others who narrowly missed out on promotion will look to push on again...like Leeds United."

Norwich City's top-six chances

Given their recent pedigree at this level, the top six must continue to be a minimal aim for Norwich, especially if Hoff Thorup can translate his success from the Danish league, where he won 35 of 69 games in charge.

All three of the relegated outfits, despite takeover uncertainty surrounding Sheffield United at present, will no doubt be expected to battle it out with Leeds this season, if the Whites are able to retain the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto amid strong interest from an array of suitors.

As previously highlighted, there are bundles of Championship experience and talent within the squad that must be retained and added to to give Norwich the strongest possible chance.

If the likes of Josh Sargent, Adam Idah, Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe can continue their fine form under the new regime, who will hope to boost their own and the club's reputation as a real force in the second tier, then there's no reason why this side cannot go one better than last season in what many believe is a weaker standard of division this time around.

Norwich City's transfer business so far

Norwich have constantly been looking to add depth in the transfer market so far, despite the solitary incoming of Panamanian defender, Jose Córdoba from Levski Sofia.

However, a recent report from BBC journalist Nick Mashiter has claimed that Callum Doyle is set to move to Carrow Road on a loan deal from Manchester City, with the versatile defender previously earning Championship experience at Coventry City and Leicester City.

Left-back is clearly an area of concern for the new boss, who is also said to have identified Case Pia's Leonardo Lelo as a target, with the 24-year-old entering the final year of his current deal with the Portuguese outfit.

However, Hoff Thorup will be hoping for clarification on the future of both Sargent and Idah as soon as possible, as the Canaries' prospects this season could largely hinge on whether the striking duo remain in yellow and green amid interest from Celtic in the Irishman, as well as Sheffield United's interest in the experience of Kenny McLean.

Mills is right to believe that a play-off place should once again be the aim for a club of Norwich's stature, and business in the upcoming weeks will be crucial to those prospects.