Danny Mills has criticised Georginio Rutter for an incident during Leeds United’s clash with Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Leeds earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Swans midweek to move within eight points of league leaders Leicester City.

The Whites went behind in the opening minute of the game courtesy of a strike from Jamie Paterson.

Former Swansea forward Joel Piroe restored parity in the fourth minute with an equaliser against his previous club.

Rutter put Daniel Farke’s side in the lead on the stroke of half time, before Daniel James sealed all three points after the hour mark, with a second ex-Swansea player getting on the scoresheet against the Welsh outfit.

What has Danny Mills criticised Georginio Rutter for?

Speaking on Talksport (November 29, 20:56), Mills highlighted Rutter’s dive to earn a free kick on the edge of the Swansea area.

The 46-year-old criticised the Frenchman’s conduct in winning his team a free kick, comparing him to British Olympic athlete Tom Daley.

“It’s the slightest nudge, Tom Daley would have been proud of that,” said Mills.

“The way he throws himself to the ground, I mean the ref buys it but it’s a poor decision, to be honest.

“Slight contact, but such over-exaggeration with the dive.”

Mills played for Leeds for five years, from 1999 to 2004, but that hasn’t stopped him from being critical of one of their star players.

The pundit made over 100 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit before departing the club after their relegation to the Championship.

Rutter will be hoping he can power the Whites back to the Premier League this season, with the 21-year-old proving a key figure in Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

The striker has made 17 league appearances from 18 fixtures, contributing four goals and seven assists from up front.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds maintained their position in third place in the Championship table following the 3-1 win over Swansea on Wednesday evening.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is still seven points after Kieran McKenna’s side also won midweek, beating Millwall at Portman Road.

All sides will now be preparing for a busy December schedule, in which teams will play eight times between now and the new year.

Leeds return to action this weekend with a home clash against promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

The gap between the two teams is currently eight points, with Farke’s side hoping to extend the gap to the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

Did Georginio Rutter deserve criticism for his dive against Swansea City?

Criticising diving at this stage is an entirely pointless exercise, as players clearly have no qualms about doing what they can to get an advantage.

Rutter has performed well for Leeds, bagging a goal for the team again on Wednesday night, and that is far more important for Farke than anything else.

Supporters will be happy that he is now finding his feet after a difficult start to life at Elland Road following his big-money January move earlier this year.

However, he may want to avoid getting a reputation for going down too easily, as that could prevent him from getting decisions in the future that he should be receiving.