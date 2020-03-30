Danny Mills reveals the sly dig Mark Bright did to Alan Curbishley when he left Charlton Athletic

Former pro and now football pundit Danny Mills has offered a brief insight into his thoughts on Alan Curbishley during his time at Charlton Athletic, and an interesting revelation on what Mark Bright did to Curbishley when he left.

Mills spent 14 months at The Valley, joining in March 1998, helping them win promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs, playing in their enthralling win over Sunderland in the play-off final, in what turned out to be a 4-4 draw with the Addicks winning 7-6 on penalties.

Arguably most recognised for his time at the Valley, Curbishley managed Mills for a relatively short period in comparison to the time from 1991 to 2006 he was in charge at the south London outfit.

Offering his assessment on Curbishley, Mills said to Tubes on his Youtube channel: “Curbs was good to be fair, I only had 14 months there, obviously got promoted and got relegated and then left.

However, Mills suggested that the former Charlton boss was often the target for slack from fellow teammates, with Mark Bright standing out as a key perpetrator.

Mills said: “Brighty used to slaughter him (Curbishley), senior players used to give a little bit to him if they weren’t in the team or on the bench, and when Brighty left he did some caricatures of all the players, and he had Curbs sat at his desk with a lottery machine, pulling out the subs!”

The verdict

Curbishley has always come across in the media as a very level-headed, approachable man and Mills’ verdict seems to suggest that is a fairly accurate representation.

The manager delivered some great times for Charlton fans through the years, and he will be remembered fondly by the Addicks faithful, most notably for the two promotions he achieved at the helm.