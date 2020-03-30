Danny Mills reveals the Kevin Blackwell ‘whiteboard’ incident that kickstarted Leeds United exit

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has revealed the moment he knew he was leaving Leeds United to join Man City.

Blackwell, well known for guiding Leeds to the Championship play-off final back in 2006, joined the Elland Road outfit back in 2003 to take over as Peter Reid’s assistant manager.

After Reid’s departure, Blackwell was handed the top job at Leeds and was tasked with revitalising the club’s fortunes amid significant financial struggles – His initial impact was impressive and he helped stabilise the ship.

However, Blackwell’s love for Mills, whom had played an important role for the Whites over the few seasons prior, was clearlt lacking.

Speaking to Tubes’ Youtube channel, the former England international revealed that there was from the off-set, a clear idea that he was not set to play a key role in Blackwell’s plans.

“He had no idea I was coming back to be fair to him, I walked in and he went ‘come into my office’ so I walked in and there was a big whiteboard with the team formation on it, with first-team, reserve team on it in green and red writing, then all of a sudden it was ‘Mills’ in biro!

“He hadn’t even got a whiteboard marker! I said look, I get it, as far as i’m concerned i’ll work as hard as I possibly can, I’ll do whatever I have to but clearly the club needs to get rid of me, I don’t want to go but I realise I’ve got to go.

“I had four years left, so I said financially I know i’ve got to go so I waited a little bit and then went to Man City.”

The verdict

In hindsight, It was probably the right time for Mills to leave Leeds, despite him wanting to stay at Elland Road.

Blackwell clearly did not see the player as a fundamental cog in his team and with the financial implications at Leeds at the time, it made sense for him to be offloaded to ease the burden on the wage bill.