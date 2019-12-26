Danny Mills reacts to early Leeds team news ahead of Boxing Day clash with Preston

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills says that Tyler Roberts return from injury is a big boost for Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead of their match with Preston at Elland Road on Boxing Day.

Roberts has been restricted to just nine league appearances due to injury this season, and hasn’t featured for the Championship promotion chasers since the end of November.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has however now confirmed that Roberts will be available for Thursday’s clash with Preston, something Mills feels will be a welcome boost for the Argentine, thanks to the 20-year-old’s physicality and versatility on the pitch.

When asked whether Roberts return to contention would be good for Leeds, the ex-England international told Football Insider: “Yeah, I think you need players like that in this day and age who can play a multitude of different positions.

“On the pitch, you have to be athletes and the fact he has size and strength on his side, it’s obviously a massive bonus.”

Leeds go into the clash with Preston second in the Championship standings, nine points clear of the play-off places.

As well as Roberts, Bielsa has also revealed that midfielder Jamie Shackleton is available after injury, but winger Pablo Hernandez is set to miss out after limping off early in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

The Verdict

I do think that Mills has a point here.

With Pablo Hernandez seemingly set for a spell on the sidelines, it does seem as though Leeds will need a fresh spark in their side, and Roberts has shown in the past that he does have the potential to provide that.

Indeed, having been out for some time, Roberts will surely be keen to make an impact for Leeds sooner rather than later, in order to re-establish himself as a regular feature in Bielsa’s side once more.

Having picked up just one point from their last two games, that could be just what Leeds to restore some stability to their promotion push going into the second half of the season.