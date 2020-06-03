Danny Mills pushes Leeds United in the direction of Championship player to solve Kiko Casilla issue

Danny Mills has name-checked Jack Butland in the conversation surrounding where Leeds United should head next in terms of Kiko Casilla and potentially replacing him.

Leeds are in a tough situation with regard to Casilla, who has been the club’s first choice goalkeeper since arriving on the scene in January 2019.

His form in the Championship has been inconsistent, but other issues have stood out.

In February, racism charges that have hung over Casilla since September were proven, leaving a mark against his name and an eight-match suspension.

It remains to be seen if we’ve seen the last of Casilla in a Leeds shirt, but that hasn’t stopped Danny Mills discussing potential replacements.

He talked up Joe Hart’s availability on a free transfer, as well as current Stoke City stopper Jack Butland, who might be looking for a route back to the Premier League after a couple of seasons in the Championship with the Potters.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “Joe Hart will be available on a free transfer this summer so that could be an option.

“I also wonder what Jack Butland is doing next season.

“If Leeds are in the Premier League, that will be a massive attraction to a lot of players. There will be options.

“Casilla has done great for Leeds but he is pretty much going to miss the rest of the season if we restart. By the time he is available I suspect Leeds will be promoted.”

Butland, who has caps at international level with England and had a loan spell with Leeds in 2014, has been back in the Championship following Stoke’s relegation in 2018.

He’s made 30 appearances this season for the Potters, who are battling to retain their Championship status at this current time.

The Verdict

Butland is a high-profile goalkeeper and he will want to step back into the Premier League.

However, you’ve got to question his suitability to Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa likes his goalkeeper to be really comfortable on the ball and Butland’s strengths don’t lie there.

If Leeds are replacing Casilla, you’ve got to imagine it’ll be a goalkeeper of a similar ilk replacing him.

