Highlights Charlton Athletic expected to compete for promotion with new ownership and Nathan Jones at the helm.

Recent signings like Luke Berry and Matty Godden are proving Jones' commitment to improvement.

Danny Mills believes off-field stability and Jones' coaching abilities position Charlton well for success.

Former Charlton Athletic defender Danny Mills expects the club to be in the mix for promotion this season, with the off-field structure giving Nathan Jones a platform to deliver success.

The Addicks are gearing up for a fifth consecutive year in the third tier of English football, with their recent history overshadowed by mismanagement and problems off the pitch.

However, Global Football Partners completed their takeover of the club last year, and the appointment of Jones, who had previously transformed Luton Town, means there is optimism surrounding Charlton.

Danny Mills delivers exciting Charlton Athletic prediction

It’s expected to be a very difficult third tier this season, with Birmingham City the favourites for promotion due to the financial power they have under their new owners.

As well as that, Wrexham are expected to be a force due to their resources, even though they are a newly promoted outfit.

So, it’s certainly not going to be easy for Charlton to overcome the many challenges that await, but former player Mills told FLW that the off-field stability, combined with Jones’ ability, means that the Londoners are in a good position to make a positive impression this season.

He said: “Charlton are a club close to my heart and are a great club. There have been issues behind the scenes over the years that really have put the club on the back foot, but now they seem to be stable and have a plan in place to push on and get promoted.

“Nathan Jones is a good coach, who has managed at this level before and knows how tough the league is, so this can help the club as well.

"They just need to get it right on the pitch, but this is the toughest thing to do. They are one of the clubs who can be in the promotion race for sure.”

Charlton Athletic aiming to kick-on under Nathan Jones

The Welshman was named as the new manager back in February, and his immediate task was keeping the side in the division, which he did with ease.

Now, ahead of his first full season in charge, the aim will be to be in the mix for promotion, and Jones has wasted little time as he tries to improve the group.

Luke Berry, Matty Godden, and Gassan Ahadme are among the new recruits so far, with the squad shaping up nicely ahead of the League One opener at Wigan Athletic on August 10.

Charlton Athletic's 24/25 summer signings so far (Transfermarkt) Player Previous Club Position Will Mannion Cambridge United Goalkeeper Josh Edwards Dunfermline Athletic Left-back Alex Mitchell Millwall Centre-back Luke Berry Luton Town Midfield Greg Docherty Hull City Midfield Matty Godden Coventry City Forward Gassan Ahadme Ipswich Town Forward

Charlton Athletic’s summer transfer plans

It has been a productive window so far for Charlton, and it’s a real bonus that they have already added some key players at this stage, ensuring they can link up with their new teammates for the bulk of pre-season.

You can be sure that Jones is pushing to get more quality through the door though, as he knows just how demanding this league can be. Crucially though, he also knows what’s required to be successful, so it’s important he gets as much backing as possible.

Related Nathan Jones pinpoints two things Charlton Athletic have successfully recruited: View Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has highlighted a couple of areas that have been strengthened ahead of next season.

Overall, many will agree with Mills’ assessment here that Charlton should be among the clubs pushing to go up, and, for the first time in a long time, fans will head into the new season with real excitement and belief that they could be gearing up for a special season.