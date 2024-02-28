Highlights Hull City has seen a remarkable transformation under Liam Rosenior, making them strong promotion contenders this season.

Danny Mills believes that Rosenior's success will keep him at Hull, despite potential interest from other clubs, based on current performance.

Acun Ilicali's financial backing could be instrumental in securing Rosenior's tenure at Hull, ensuring stability and potential promotion.

Former England international Danny Mills has claimed that he wouldn't be worried about Liam Rosenior potentially leaving if he was a Hull City fan, speaking exclusively to Football League World, via 888sport.

The Tigers have done extremely well this season, currently sitting in sixth place amid what has been an exceptional season for them.

They struggled before Rosenior arrived at the club, but he has transformed them from relegation candidates to promotion contenders, an exceptional achievement considering the ex-Brighton man is still a young coach.

Hull will be desperate to fend off the likes of Norwich City, Preston North End and Coventry City for a top-six finish, with Sunderland's decline in recent weeks aiding the East Yorkshire outfit.

There's still a decent chunk of the season left to go though - and it remains to be seen whether Rosenior's side can keep winning games to ensure they are in the top six at the end of the campaign.

The key positive for them is the fact West Bromwich Albion, who are ahead of them, have been dragged into a scrap for a play-off place and that can only be a good thing for Hull.

Championship Table (5th-10th) (As of February 28th) P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 34 17 56 6 Hull City 34 7 55 7 Norwich City 34 8 52 8 Preston North End 34 -5 52 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47

Despite the quality in Hull's squad, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Ryan Giles arriving at the MKM Stadium in January, many will be very impressed with the work that Rosenior has done in East Yorkshire and that could allow him to attract interest from other clubs sooner rather than later.

Mills on Rosenior's potential Hull City departure: "I wouldn’t be worried"

Rosenior's achievements are benefitting Hull now, but they could become a victim of that success if another club poaches him.

Asked whether Hull fans should be worried about their head coach departing if they fail to win promotion at the end of this term, Mills told Football League World, via 888sport: "Looking at the table as it stands now I believe the two final spots will be filled by West Brom, Hull, Norwich and one other team who puts a good run together.

"But if I am a Hull City fan, I would be confident of having a good end to the season as Rosenior is doing a great job and looks to have the squad on side for the run in.

"I wouldn’t be worried If I was a Hull City fan. Yes Rosenior is doing a great job, but he is fighting for the play-offs and the Club are now in a good position to keep supporting the Manager."

Acun Ilicali could be key in keeping Liam Rosenior at Hull City

Ilicali has fully backed Rosenior and done great things to make Hull a better club to support.

He should be commended for his work so far, although he does need to ensure Hull avoid any potential penalties for financial misdemeanours.

The Turkish businessman is clearly someone who isn't afraid to spend - and he could offer the cash needed to tie Rosenior down to a further extension at some point.

Ilicali's backing could also lead Hull to the top flight.

And he could end up being a key figure in keeping Rosenior at the club, although he may only be at the MKM Stadium for so long if he can continue doing well with the squad he has at his disposal.