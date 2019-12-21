Danny Mills pinpoints the Leeds player who has improved the most this campaign

Ex-Leeds defender Danny Mills has admitted he has been impressed with Patrick Bamford’s improvement for the Whites this season, while he particularly praised the striker’s work rate for the Elland Road side.

The 26-year-old netted his 10th goal of the season during the 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, and while he could not help his side extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches, he further justified his place in the side ahead of Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Bamford was starting his 23rd consecutive league match this campaign at Craven Cottage, with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa choosing to start him in attack ahead of Nketiah, but the duo did combine well for Bamford’s tap-in against the Cottagers.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills has now identified Bamford as the Leeds player who has improved the most since last season, while he also paid tribute to the former Chelsea man’s courage following his goalless run earlier in the campaign.

“He’s the one player you’d have to say has improved since last season, attitude, work rate, that may just be down to fitness as he got a full pre-season but also he has stuck at it,” he said.

“What was it eight or nine games without a goal? And he wanted to take that penalty, that takes an awful lot of courage as if he missed that…there would have been all sorts of problems.

“His work rate is exceptional, hence why he stayed in the team in his goalless spell.”

Bamford has now scored 20 goals in his 49 appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, and he has played a key role in helping Leeds establish themselves in the Championship automatic promotion zone this term.

The Verdict

Bielsa was heavily scrutinised for his decision to opt for Bamford ahead of Nketiah in Leeds’ attack earlier this season, but Bamford has been performing much better of late, and his recent goalscoring return means there are now few questions asked.

It is clear that he is one of Bielsa’s favourites as a result of physicality and strong work rate, while his link-up play with Nketiah for Leeds’ equalising goal against Fulham proves the duo can even play together when required.