Former Norwich City man Danny Mills believes Adam Idah should be allowed to leave the club for Celtic this summer if he wants the move as long as the Canaries bring in a striker to replace the Irishman.

As the transfer saga continues to rumble on through the summer, Brendan Rodgers’ side have made their intentions clear on wanting to bring the 23-year-old to Parkhead ahead of the upcoming campaign, after a promising loan spell last season.

But the latest reports from Football Scotland seem to suggest that the Scottish Champions need to stump up more cash if they are to lure him away from Carrow Road this summer, with talks between the two teams going on during the off-season.

With that in mind, former England international Mills believes a move to Glasgow is best for all parties this summer, allowing the Norfolk side to move on with their plans ahead of the 24/25 season.

Danny Mills’ stance on potential Adam Idah move from Norwich City to Celtic

Having started the season in East Anglia, Idah featured in 28 Championship matches for City last term, as he found the back of the net six times for the side he came up through the academy at before moving north of the border.

The Republic of Ireland international made an instant impact upon signing for the Hoops, with a match-winning brace against Hibernian in just his second appearance for the club, before repeating the trick against Motherwell weeks later.

After notching another at the home of arch-rivals Rangers in a league affair in April, Idah then grabbed the headlines in the final match of his loan spell in Scotland, as his 90th-minute winner saw Celtic win the Scottish FA Cup ahead of the Old Firm rivals.

After such an impressive stint with the Bhoys, it is no wonder that Rodgers wants to bring the striker back to the club on a permanent basis this summer, with the two clubs in dialogue about a potential switch.

And Mills believes the situation needs to come to a conclusion sooner rather than later, with the next Championship campaign getting underway in less than four weeks’ time.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Mills said: “It's so difficult if a player wants to leave and move on, but Norwich City must understand where Adam's head is at and also if they receive a bid which is too good to turn down, then the decision is made for them.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 loan spell at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

“He's a good player and naturally we want him to stay and hope he does as he can have a big season for Norwich City.

“Norwich have ambitions for the play-offs so he would be key to making this happen, but a decision must be made quickly as if he moves on, it's key to bring in a suitable replacement.”

Norwich City must find replacement for Adam Idah if Celtic deal is agreed

The need to find striking reinforcements won’t be lost on new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, although the Dane has already stated that he wants Idah to be part of his pre-season plans.

The Canaries have already lost frontman Christos Tzolis to Fortuna Dusseldorf this summer after the Greek star rediscovered the form that deserted him in Norfolk during his time on loan in Germany last season.

As Brazilian maestro Gabriel Sara is also said to be attracting interest - with Premier League side Crystal Palace said to be in the mix - there could be plenty of comings and goings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.

With the interest in Idah seemingly not going away, the Canaries should be looking to delve into the transfer market themselves this summer, and get a player who is willing to perform for the club, and help them achieve their play-off ambition in the year to come.