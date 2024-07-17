Highlights Despite Meslier's success, his performance has been inconsistent which could prompt Leeds to consider a sale.

While Leeds may demand a high fee for Meslier, recent speculation suggests Marseille is interested in signing him.

Danny Mills believes Meslier is a good keeper but replaceable, implying a sale would not be a regrettable decision.

Danny Mills believes Leeds United should consider selling Illan Meslier this summer amid interest from French giants Olympique de Marseille.

Although he was the joint winner of the golden glove last year, as his clean sheets racked up in 2024, games at the back end of the season highlighted the issues surrounding Meslier for some time, which may be of concern to Daniel Farke and his team, especially during fixtures of such importance.

There were plenty of rumours and speculation surrounding Leeds' goalkeeper during last summer, but the Frenchman remained at Elland Road despite his high stock from the Premier League. Meslier was expected to depart Leeds throughout the summer and was a player that reports suggested the Whites would sell.

No move materialised last year. However, Leeds will still be aware that Meslier is a player that they can easily turn a profit on, with Victor Orta having spent around £5 million on the Frenchman during the summer of 2020 to bring him across from Lorient.

The Whites are said to be demanding a fee of over £20million for the 24-year-old's services, per the Daily Mail. As first reported by French journalist Santi Aouna, Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi are keen to bring Meslier back home to his birth country.

Illan Meslier's club career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Leeds United 175 256 51 Lorient 30 32 11

Danny Mills' verdict on Illan Meslier

According to further reports from outlets La Provence and Foot Mercato, Marseille have been weighing up a move to sign the goalkeeper this summer, with Pau Lopez making the switch to Italian outfit Como. However, according to French outlet L’Equipe, the goalkeeper’s current salary demands may prove too much for the Ligue 1 side to afford.

Despite that, Graeme Bailey, speaking via Leeds United News, believes the Whites' shot-stopper would be allowed to leave Elland Road this summer if an appropriate offer is made.

And Mills has provided his verdict on Meslier's future amid the recent reports.

The ex-Whites defender, who played 141 games for Leeds between 1999 and 2004, was asked whether Leeds would regret selling the keeper.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “I don't think so.

“He is a good keeper with quality, but he isn't a top keeper you can't do without. There are other keepers who can come into this position and take the number one spot.

“Look at Ederson at Man City. He is world class and it would be very tough to replace him. With Meslier, he has done okay for Leeds, but I would say he is replaceable.”

Related Real Betis reignite interest in Leeds United star Junior Firpo has appeared on the Spanish side's radar again, ahead of a potential summer approach.

Illan Meslier's Leeds future

Meslier's best form came during his first 18 months as Leeds’ number one after Marcelo Bielsa selected the Frenchman for the back end of the promotion campaign, but he has scarcely been able to recapture that form, aside from the months from January to March in the most recent season.

That's where he was back to his best self, and looking both more confident and more assured between the sticks. Of course, continuity is the key to promotion in many areas, especially for the players that took Leeds to the cusp of promotion in 2024.

However, Meslier may feel like his time in West Yorkshire is coming to an end this summer, especially with just two years remaining on his contract. His sale would also represent a big financial win for PSR this summer, as he is also an easy player to sell to help balance the books.

That provides an extra incentive for Leeds to cash in during the current window, and Mills is right to suggest that he is a replaceable player within their ranks.