Danny Mills makes Middlesbrough claim after impressive FA Cup victory over Tottenham

Former Middlesbrough defender Danny Mills insists the club have to believe they can win the FA Cup after they progressed to the quarter-final.

Chris Wilder’s men followed up their memorable penalty shootout success at Manchester United with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in front of a packed out Riverside Stadium last night.

That has put Boro into the last eight ahead of the draw this evening, and Mills told GentingCasino.com that the Teesside outfit will be relishing the chance of trying to make it to Wembley.

“Of course, they can dare to dream, which is what you have to do. You have to hope for a decent draw in the next round. What Chris Wilder has done so far, knocking out Manchester United and Tottenham playing his unique brand of football, has got them on a roll and they will fear absolutely nobody.

“Whoever they play next, unless maybe its Manchester City, they will think they have a great chance.”

The draw is scheduled to take place before Everton’s game against Boreham Wood tomorrow night.

The verdict

Having beaten Manchester United and Tottenham, you can understand why Mills is saying that Boro will be fearless, and it will particularly be the case if they get a home draw next.

The manner of the victory last night will have given added belief to the group as it was a game that they edged, even with the quality that Spurs had on the pitch.

So, whilst promotion is still the main aim, Boro’s FA Cup adventure could still run and the fans will be excited for the draw tomorrow.

