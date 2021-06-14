Danny Mills makes Marcelo Bielsa prediction as Leeds plot move for Championship man

Danny Mills believes that Harrison Reed would become a better player if he joined Leeds United this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, Leeds are plotting a move for the Fulham midfielder, as they look to provide cover for England star Kalvin Phillips.

Reed impressed in 28 appearances in the Championship in 2019/20, as Fulham joined Leeds in winning promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old then made 31 appearances in the top-flight last season, but was unable to prevent Fulham from dropping into the second tier.

Reed, though, is attracting interest from those at Elland Road, as Marcelo Bielsa looks for his side to build on a hugely positive first season back in the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills says he believes that Reed would become an even better player than the one he already is under Bielsa, if he made the move to Elland Road.

He said: “I think he’s certainly a quality player.

“If Bielsa has got his eye on bringing someone in, you’re pretty sure he’s going to improve them and make them better.

“As long as you’ve got the basis of him as a player, you’ve got to put the faith in Bielsa to think whoever he brings in is going to improve them and take them to another level.

“There are one or two signings that haven’t worked out for Bielsa. But in the main, he’s been very, very good. He’s taken raw talent and made that player better.”

The Verdict

Reed has very similar attributes to Phillips and he is the type of player who would be key to Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Bielsa likes his whole team to be full of physicality, energy and stamina, and Reed is a player who has a serious engine on him.

Not only that, but he is also tidy on the ball and can pick out a pass, and I think under a Bielsa pre-season, he could really step up to the plate.

The way Phillips is playing, though, it would be hard for him to cement his place in the team as a regular starter.