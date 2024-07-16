Highlights Leeds United should pay £7 million for Jayden Bogle to strengthen the right-back position for the upcoming season.

Danny Mills believes Leeds United should stump up the £7 million fee that Sheffield United want for Jayden Bogle this summer.

Reports of Leeds' interest initially emerged via Mike McGrath of The Telegraph. Now, Football Insider are reporting that Leeds United have had two bids rejected by the Blades for Bogle, with the Whites keen to strengthen at right-back for the 2024/25 season.

Daniel Farke's side find themselves short of options at right-back after a number of exits this summer, including the likes of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, and Connor Roberts.

The latter's loan expired from Burnley at the end of the campaign and Leeds have made no approach to sign him permanently yet, with Alan Nixon reporting that they are yet to discuss a bid with the Clarets about Roberts re-joining this summer.

Nixon has reported that the two clubs are well apart with their valuations of Bogle so far, with the Blades wanting around £7 million if Bogle is to make the trip across Yorkshire to join their Championship rivals.

Football Insider have since reported that the player is keen on the move, but the second offer of around £4 million has been knocked back despite improvements involving the payment structure.

Danny Mills reacts to Jayden Bogle's £7 million valuation

As it stands, the only two right-back options Leeds have on their books for next season are Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Byram, with the former returning from a loan with AS Roma; but the Danish international has an uncertain future, whilst Byram has had a tough time with injuries in his career to date.

Mills played 141 games for Leeds between 1999 and 2004, predominantly in a right-back role, so is an expert when it comes to the position.

He was quizzed on whether Bogle was worth the £7 million valuation reportedly held by the Blades. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Absolutely.

“He has good potential and this can be a good signing for Leeds United.

“With other players potentially departing, recruitment is key, and it's vital Leeds United look to strengthen the squad with quality as they must start the season better than last year.

“ £7 million is a small price to pay if he can help the squad to promotion this year.”

Leeds' search for a right-back

Bogle is an attack-minded right-back, having largely operated as a full-back or wing-back in his career so far, and could give Leeds a pair of dynamic players down the flanks if they secure his signature from Sheffield United.

Even though he and Firpo would be a very attack-minded starting duo overlapping down the flanks, it could make a lot of sense for the Whites as an option at full-back to be more aggressive in league games against stubborn opposition.

Jayden Bogle's league career stats (selected) - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Championship 118 8 17 Premier League 50 5 0

Leeds are also short of experienced Premier League and second tier players within their squad now that the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Ayling have departed. Bogle is experienced for someone so young but also has a better career injury record than Byram as well, making him a solid upgrade there at the right price.